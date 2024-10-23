VIDEO|अजित पवार राष्ट्रवादी गटाचे 3 आमदार वेटिंगवर

|
BAN
106
(40.1 ov)
283/7
(85.0 ov)
|VS
|
SA
308
(88.4 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
SL
149/4
(29.0 ov)
|VS
|
WI
189
(36.0 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
IND
(31.2 ov) 46
(99.3 ov) 462
|VS
|
NZ
402 (91.3 ov)
110/2 (27.4 ov)
|New Zealand beat India by 8 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
SL
(31.5 ov) 234/5
|VS
|
WI
185/4 (38.3 ov)
|Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 5 wickets (DLS method)
|Full Scorecard →
