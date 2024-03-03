कांदा उत्पादकांची व्यथा सांगणारा कांदा रथ देवळ्यात, चित्ररथाद्वारे जनजागृती

|
NED
|VS
|
NAM
98/4
(15.0 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
UAE
39/2
(11.0 ov)
|VS
|
SCO
|Full Scorecard →
|
NZ
(43.1 ov) 179
(64.4 ov) 196
|VS
|
AUS
383 (115.1 ov)
164 (51.1 ov)
|Australia beat New Zealand by 172 runs
|Full Scorecard →
|
IND
(103.2 ov) 307
(61.0 ov) 192/5
|VS
|
ENG
353 (104.5 ov)
145 (53.5 ov)
|India beat England by 5 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.