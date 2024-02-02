महाविकास आघाडीची मुंबईत महत्त्वाची बैठक! जागा वाटपाचा तिढा सुटणार?

|
IND
225/3
(63.0 ov)
|VS
|
ENG
|Full Scorecard →
|
SL
|VS
|
AFG
155/4
(45.0 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
IND
(121.0 ov) 436
(69.2 ov) 202
|VS
|
ENG
246 (64.3 ov)
420 (102.1 ov)
|England beat India by 28 runs
|Full Scorecard →
|
AUS
(53.0 ov) 289/9 dec
(50.5 ov) 207
|VS
|
WI
311 (108.0 ov)
193 (72.3 ov)
|West Indies beat Australia by 8 runs
|Full Scorecard →
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.