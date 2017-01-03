Radish: What all you need to know about its nutrition and health benefits

New Delhi: Radish - It is a beloved part of our salad, has a pungent taste and has got lots of juices. They can be white, red, purple or black and are consumed raw as well as cooked.

Radishes may not be our 'favourite' vegetable, but they certainly posses certain characteristics that make them a 'good' veggie.

With a high water content and enough of Vitamin C, as well as Zinc and Phosphorous, radishes are a nourishing food for the tissues helping, keep your body hydrated and your skin looking fresh and healthy.

Because of their high Vitamin C content and natural cleansing effect, regular consumption can help prevent viral infections.

They are said to have effective toxin-purging effects while also being a natural cleansing agent for the digestive system, helping to break down and eliminate stagnant food and toxins built up over time.

Radishes decrease respiratory system congestion including irritation of the nose, throat, wind-pipe and lungs that can come from colds, infections and allergies.

Antioxidants

Radishes contain similar antioxidants like those found in citrus fruits and vegetables. These antioxidants protect the body against oxidation reactions and by-products which may be cancerous or make the body prone to diseases.

Vitamin benefits

The vitamins A, C and K that are present in radishes help to prevent skin disorders to a great extent. The consumption of radishes results in better cell production and cell repair.

Iron benefits

Iron available in radishes has positive effects on blood and hence, on the overall function of the heart. Iron helps to maintain healthy cells, skin, hair and nails. Consumption of iron rich food on a daily basis improves general appearances.

Metabolism

Radish consumption boosts the metabolism process in the body which in turn helps the internal functions to perform better. They are high in fiber and low on the glycemic index, which means that they increase regular bowel movements, which increases the efficiency of the metabolism for all bodily processes.

Weight loss

The high water content of radish and the presence of non-digestible carbohydrates make them beneficial. Consumption of radish helps to avoid excess calories and fat accumulation in the body.

They are low in digestible carbohydrates, high in roughage and contain a lot of water, making radishes a very good dietary option for those who are determined to lose weight.

Cholesterol and heart diseases

Radishes, like many other vegetables, reduce the absorption of cholesterol by signaling the blood and heart help prevent any cardio diseases.

For healthy liver and stomach

Radishes are extremely good for the liver and stomach. Radishes are powerful detoxifying agents. They purify blood and eradicate waste and toxins. They regulate production and flow of bile and bilirubin, acids, and enzymes. Regular consumption of radishes protects your liver and gallbladder from infections and ulcers.

Jaundice

Radishes have been known to treat Jaundice as it eliminates bilirubin and stabilizes its production level. They purify the blood and eliminating toxins and waste from the body. It also reduces the destruction of red blood cells that happens to people suffering from jaundice by increasing the supply of fresh oxygen to the blood.