News at a glance: December 26, 2017

Here is what is making headlines today:

1. Indian Army crossed LoC to kill three Pakistani soldiers: Report

In retaliation to the killing of four Indian soldiers in ceasefire violation by Pakistan on Saturday, the Indian Army troops on Monday crossed over the Line of Control (LoC) and killed three Pakistani Army soldiers. Read full report

2. LIVE: PM Modi holds roadshow in Ahmedabad as he arrives to attend Vijay Rupani's oath-taking ceremony

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vijay Rupani will on Tuesday take oath as Gujarat Chief Minister at Gandhinagar Sachivalaya Ground. Vijay Rupani and Nitin Patel have been elected as the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of the state respectively. Read full report

3. Head bruises and missing earlobe? Kulbhushan Jadhav's pictures hint at torture by Pakistan

Was Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav, the former Indian Navy officer, tortured by Pakistan in jail before being sentenced to death? The questions emerged after footage of Jadhav meeting his family was released in public domain. Read full report

4. Taimur Ali Khan wears sunglasses, looks as cute as a button – Watch

Taimur Ali Khan is undoubtedly the most popular celebrity baby on social media in the country. The baby Nawab of Pataudi, who recently celebrated his first birthday, is the centre of attraction. His admirers are aplenty and the love that is showered on his is profound. Read full report

5. Rajinikanth meets fans again, says final call on political debut on December 31

Just days after renewed speculations over his joining politics, southern film industry superstar Rajinikanth on Tuesday said that he will announce his decision on the same on December 31. He made the announcement has he launched a six-day meet with fans in Chennai. Read full report

6. In drought-hit Karnataka, CM Siddaramaiah throws dinner party for Rs 10 lakh, alleges BJP

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has spent Rs 10 lakh on a dinner party in Kalaburagi, alleged area BJP leader and former district president Rajkumar P Telkur on Monday. Kalaburagi district is one of the worst drought-affected districts in the state. Read full report