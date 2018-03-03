BJP’s revolutionary win in Tripura is blessing of Sundari Mata: Ram Madhav

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Ram Madhav on Saturday termed the victory of the party in the Assembly elections in Left bastion Tripura as a “revolutionary result”. The BJP leader, who has camped extensively in the northeastern states that went to polls, said that the party won because of the blessings of Tripura Sundari Mata.

Addressing a press conference in Agartala after trends on all 59 seats showed the BJP way past the halfway mark with leads on 40 seats, Madhav hailed the people of Tripura and lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP workers for their hard work.

WATCH: BJP 's Ram Madhav addresses the media in Agartala #Tripuraelection2018 ≠ https://t.co/JplvFcHwvX — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2018

He said that the party was satisfied with the trends in Tripura, and was confident that the BJP will win on more than 40 seats when the results get in by Saturday evening. Ram Madhav said that the credit for the victory goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, “who not just addressed four public rallies in the state but also took stock on regular basis of the preparations BJP did for Tripura assembly elections”.

The BJP leader further showered praises on party workers who, according to him, worked in an “atmosphere of violence and oppression”.

He also made a reference to the trends pouring in from Meghalaya, where the Congress is leading on 21 seats, saying “a divided result is a possibility” in the state. “We will see that a non-Congress government is formed there. Himanta Biswa Sarma ji is leaving for Meghalaya shortly,” he added.

The BJP has termed the victory in Tripura as historic, with senior leaders like Union minister Kiren Rijiju and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the good show of the party in northeastern states.

Rijiju said that the results of the Assembly elections in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland would change the political landscape of northeast, and its impact would be felt in other parts of the country as well.