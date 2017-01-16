Akhilesh Yadav gets 'cycle' to fight UP Elections 2017, blow to Mulayam

New Delhi/Lucknow: In a big blow to Mulayam Singh Yadav, the Election Commission on Monday allotted the Samajwadi Party's 'cycle' symbol to the faction led by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

The EC also recognised the faction headed by Akhilesh Yadav as the Samajwadi Party.

The decision triggered wild celebrations among Akhilesh supporters in Lucknow, where the Chief Minister immediately headed to the house of his father and party founder Mulayam Singh.

The decision is a major blow to the rival faction led by party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, who had been desperate to hold on to the symbol which he picked long ago.

"The commission hereby answers the issue by holding that the groups led by Akhilesh Yadav is the Samajwadi Party and is entitled to use its name and its reserved symbol Bicycle for the purposes of the Election symbols (Reservation and allotment) order 1968," the three-member Election Commission headed by Nasim Zaidi said in its order.

Reacting to the EC order, a jubilant Samajwadi Party leader Ramgopal Yadav , who is the chief minister's uncle and general secretary of the group, said, "The EC took the right decision as they (Mulayam camp) did not have any supporting documents to claim symbol and party name."

"The Chief Minister is very happy," he said.

He also urged the people of Uttar Pradesh to vote for Akhilesh Yadav and bring him back to power in the UP Elections 2017.Uttar Pradesh to vote for Akhilesh Yadav and bring him back to power in the UP Elections 2017.

Ramgopal Yadav, who is also a Rajya Sabha member, told the media: "The Election Commission will get the blessings of crores of people in Uttar Pradesh."

Also Read: Mulayam vs Akhilesh: Samajwadi Party's H.Q. has two presidents

The verdict comes a day ahead of the start of the filing of nominations in the seven-phased polls in the state beginning on February 11.

The Samajwadi Party formally split on January 01 when the Akhilesh faction ousted Mulayam Singh as its President.

Both factions then petitioned the Election Commission to allot it the 'cycle' symbol.

After some two weeks of bitter fighting, the poll panel -- which heard both versions for hours on Friday -- on Monday voted in favour of Akhilesh Yadav.

Mulayam Singh, who has lost the support of the majority in the party, had been desperate to hold on to the symbol which he picked long ago.

Also Read: After losing 'cycle' to son Ahkilesh, what will be Mulayam's next move?

Earlier on Monday, Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav stunned party workers by declaring he would fight against son Akhilesh Yadav if he did not shed his "negative approach" towards the Muslims, in an apparent effort to keep the community glued to him after a split.

The 77-year-old leader had also made it clear that he would move court if the Election Commission's decision on party's name and election symbol 'bicycle' went against him.

(With Agency inputs)