Live | Trending Entertainment News & Bollywood Buzz: Arrest Warrant Issued Against Zarine Khan

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP minister Raghav Chadha kicked off their pre-wedding festivities in a soul-stirring manner. The much-in-love couple is all set to tie the knot on September 24, 2023.
A Kolkata court issued an arrest warrant against Bollywood actress Zareen Khan in connection with an alleged cheating case. The case was registered against the actress in 2018.
Actress Alia Bhatt, who just returned from vacation in New York, was seen attending BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor’s birthday party with sister Shaheen on Sunday night.
Entertainment News: Britney Spears Deactivates Her Instagram Account
Popstar Britney Spears, who has been unpredictable about her social media for a long time now, has once again shut down her Instagram account. The 'Toxic' singer, who briefly quit the platform in January, has been a frequent user of the platform since her conservatorship ended almost two years ago, but after posting to seemingly criticise fans for approaching her in public, she took down the post and then later deactivated her account entirely, Aceshowbiz reported.
Snapped: Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt Head Out For A Siblings Night
Actress Alia Bhatt was snapped by the paps with her sister Shaheen Bhatt in Mumbai tonight. Alia stunned in a blue outfit whereas Shaheen looked all things glam in red. The stunning sister duo stepped out for a dinner date and their pictures and videos are going viral online.
Bollywood Buzz: Jaideep Ahlawat Talks About Working With SRK
Actor Jaideep Ahlawat, who is gearing up for his upcoming release Jaane Jaan, is also known for his remarkable performances in Raees, Paatal Lok, An Action Hero, The Broken News and many others. He recently shared a heartwarming anecdote from his early days in the industry. The actor, renowned for his impactful performances in Bollywood films and web series took a trip down memory lane to recall a starstruck moment he had while shooting for the film 'Raees' alongside none other than the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan.
Spotted: Alia Bhatt Looks Radiant In Yellow Shirt
Alia Bhatt always makes headlines whenever she steps out of her house. Today, the actress stole the limelight again when she was spotted in Bandra, Mumbai. Alia was snapped looking all radiant and cheerful in a minimalistic bright yellow shirt and black pants. She greeted the paps with a wide smile and also obliged a fan with a selfie.
Viral: Vicky Kaushal Drops Adorable Pic With Mom
Actor Vicky Kaushal, who is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming movie 'The Great Indian Family', on Sunday treated his fans with a heartwarming picture with his mother. Vicky's Instagram account is filled with posts of his projects, his photoshoots, lovey-dovey clicks with wife and actress Katrina Kaif, candid dance videos, and pictures of his family. On Sunday, the 35-year-old actor shared a lovable picture with mommy Veena Kaushal.
Bollywood Buzz: Shah Rukh Khan Greets Fans Outside Mannat
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan addressed his fans outside his house Mannat, on Sunday. Several videos and photos of the actor quickly went viral on social media as he arrived to greet his admirers. Fan page Srk universe shared a few of the videos and pictures in which Shah Rukh can be seen waving at the cheering crowd. He donned a blue t-shirt paired with black trousers and completed his look with black shades.
Tollywood Trending: Allu Arjun Enjoys 'Family Time' With Son
While the National Award winner Allu Arjun has always left the masses awestruck with his unbeatable swag in his films, he is also a superstar who shares a great bond with his family. Never leaves a chance to spend a good time with his family despite his busy schedule, Allu Arjun is again back with his son Allu Ayaan on the lunch table to spend some quality along with his wife Sneha Reddy. Allu Arjun took to his social media and shared a cute picture of his son Allu Ayaan while they were having a good time at lunch. As he shared the picture, Allu Arjun wrote a caption on the picture saying, "DAD & SON TIME"
Jawan: SRK's Film Brings Smiles On Faces Of Elderly Women
The magic of superstar Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Jawan’ has spread all across the world, with people of all ages and gender going crazy for the actor. Reportedly, SRK fans from Guwahati, Assam had organised a special show of ‘Jawan’ for elderly women from an old age home. In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club account, old women were seen smiling and happily posing for the camera, after they watched the show of the action entertainer. The post was captioned: “Women of all ages love SRK Just look at these smiling ladies from an Old Age Home in #Guwahati watching Jawan."
Women of all ages love SRK Just look at these smiling ladies from an Old Age Home in #Guwahati watching Jawan @iamsrk @Atlee_dir @RedChilliesEnt @MayurKashyap#Jawan #ShahRukhKhan #SRK pic.twitter.com/Zwf4z50QUE
— Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) September 16, 2023
Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra Welcome Bappa
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra celebrate the Ganpati festival in a grand way every year. They bring home Lord Ganpati's idol and always have a grand welcome for him. She was spotted in Mumbai with her husband Raj Kundra as they went to get Bappa home. Shilpa slayed in a green Anarkali suit, and Raj as usual was seen covering his face with a mask.
Spotted: Parineeti, Raghav Twin In Blue
The wedding of actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha is just around the corner. Several photographs and videos of the duo have appeared on social media, showing them twinning at the airport. Parineeti looked stunning with a long blue blouse and denim trousers with a white top. She completed the appearance with white trainers and a black cap with the letter 'R' on it. Raghav, on the other hand, looked handsome in a light blue shirt and blue pants.
Poonam Gill, Daughter Of Jaswant Singh, Lauds Akshay Kumar's Performance In 'Jalsa 2'
Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra's latest Bhangra sensation, 'Jalsa 2.0' from highly-anticipated 'Mission Raniganj' is setting hearts ablaze worldwide. Beyond the scintillating chemistry between Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra, the song's composition, lyrics, vibrant backdrop, and Akshay's boundless energy have garnered immense appreciation from audiences and music enthusiasts alike.
Shah Rukh Khan Wishes PM Modi, Urges Him To 'Have A Bit Of Fun'
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday extended his warm wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 73rd birthday, and expressed hope that he may get some time off from work and have fun.
Notably, according to a recent RTI query, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) had said that Modi has not availed a single leave in the last nine years, since he assumed office for the first time in May 2014.
Happy Birthday to Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi ji!!! Have a healthy and joyful day. May u get some time off from work and have a bit of fun too. Best wishes.
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 17, 2023
Amitabh Bachchan Unveils Poster of 'Olympics in Reel Life'
The ambassador of the Film Heritage Foundation (FHF), and megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who unveiled the poster of ‘Olympics in Reel Life - A Festival of Films and Photographs’, said it will remind us of the achievements of the Indian Olympians.
As India gears up to host the International Olympic Committee (IOC) session after 40 years, and amid talk of Indian interest in hosting a future edition of the Olympic Games, the Mumbai-based Film Heritage Foundation, and Olympic Museum in Lausanne, Switzerland have joined hands to present ‘Olympics in Reel Life - A Festival of Films and Photographs.’ The festival is in collaboration with The National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA), and India International Centre (IIC).
Sa Re Ga Ma Pa: Kartik Krishnamurthy’s Special Voice Gets Him A Himesh Reshammiya Song
Everyone's favourite 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' has returned to TV Screens. This edition of the iconic singling reality show features Himesh Reshammiya, Neeti Mohan, Anu Malik as judges and Aditya Narayan as the host this time around. The show started off on a melodious note with contestants from across the country auditioning to get a position in the top 12 of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023. A few participants indeed captivated the judges with their distinct voices and passion for singing.
Saira Banu Remembers MF Hussain On His Birth Anniversary
On the birth anniversary of celebrated and international artist MF Hussain, veteran actor Saira Banu recalled his bond with Dilip Kumar. Maqbool Fida Hussain, who was born on September 17, 1915, was noted for his brightly coloured narrative paintings. He was a prominent and widely recognised Indian artist of the twentieth century.
Actress Prajakta Koli Gets Engaged With Beau Vrishank Khanali
Actress and content creator Prajakta Koli on Sunday morning announced that she and her beau Vrishank Khanal have got engaged, to which Varun Dhawan, Guneet Monga and ‘Never Have I Ever’ star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, among others, reacted. Prajakta took to her Instagram on Sunday morning and shared a picture along with Vrishank, who reportedly is a lawyer by profession.
Sunny Deol's Delightful Picture With Dharmendra Is All You Need To See Today
Sunny Deol shares a very loving and caring bond with his father and veteran actor Dharmendra. Expressing his affection for his father, Deol posted a picture with him and wrote in the caption, “Love you papa”.
Sunny took to his Instagram handle to share a picture with the 87-year-old actor. In the picture, Dharmendra can be seen wearing a green jacket that he teamed up with a T-shirt and a cap while Deol was spotted in a white shirt and cap.
Kajol Wishes PM Narendra Modi On Birthday
Actress Kajol Tweeted, "Happy Birthday to our honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji! May your vision for a stronger India continue to thrive, and may this year bring great accomplishments."
Happy Birthday to our honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji!
May your vision for a stronger India continue to thrive, and may this year bring great accomplishments.
— Kajol (@itsKajolD) September 17, 2023
Entertainment News: Salman Khan Wishes PM Narendra Modi
Salman Khan took to Twitter and shared a note wishing the Prime Minister a Happy Birthday. He wrote, "Wishing Hon PM Shri Narendra Modi ji a very Happy Birthday….@narendramodi."
Wishing Hon PM Shri Narendra Modi ji a very Happy Birthday….@narendramodi
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) September 17, 2023
Entertainment News: Rajkummar Rao Greets PM Modi
Rajkummar Rao too shared a photo with the Prime Minister, wrote, "Happy birthday to you dear @narendramodi Many congratulations on the immense success of G20. May God grant you long life and all happiness. May you continue to inspire us all. Hail India."
Trending News: Kirron Kher Wishes PM Narendra Modi On Birthday
Kirron Kher posted a photo on Instagram, featuring herself and the PM. She wrote, "A very Happy Birthday to our Hon’ble PM @narendramodi Ji, who has put India on the world map. Your dedication for the welfare of our country and its people is highly appreciated. Wish you health, happiness and glorious years ahead. #HappyBdayModiji."
Hema Malini, Anupam Kher Greet PM Narendra Modi On Birthday
Hema Malini posted a photo of the Prime Minister on X, and wrote, "Modi ji @narendramodi stands tall, a beacon light in the modern world with all world leaders looking up to him, admiring the bold, wise decisions he has taken in the interests of our glorious country, India, which is Bharat! Happy birthday to this exemplary leader who leads us by example."
Anupam Kher shared a note on Instagram writing, "Respected Prime Minister @narendramodi ji! Wish you a very happy birthday! May God grant you a long and healthy age! May you continue to lead our India for many years to come with the same loyalty and hard work. In the last 9 years, what you have done for the country, all Indians in every corner of the world feel proud. Your lifestyle is extremely inspiring. My mother, who calls you a saint, is also sending you her loving blessings. Hail! #HappyBirthdayModiJi."
Latest News: Sunny Deol Wishes PM Narendra Modi
Sunny Deol wrote on X, "Happy Birthday our Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, wishing you best of health and happiness always. #HappyBirthdayModiJi." Akshay Kumar posted a photo featuring himself and PM Modi on X. He wished, "Happy Birthday @narendramodi ji. Keep inspiring us, year after year. Wishing you great health, prayers and happiness always." Kajol tweeted, "Happy Birthday to our honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji! May your vision for a stronger India continue to thrive, and may this year bring great accomplishments."
Happy Birthday our Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji, wishing you best of health and happiness always.#HappyBirthdayModiJi
— Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) September 17, 2023
Latest News: Kangana Ranaut Wishes PM Narendra Modi
Actress Kangana Ranaut shared a photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 73rd birthdy and penned down a note, writing, "Happy birthday to the most loved leader in the world, an ordinary man who rose to the heights of empowerment through his hard work and perseverance and became the architect of New Bharat. You are not just a Prime Minister for the people of Bharat, like Lord Rama your name is etched in the consciousness of this nation forever. Wishing you a long and healthy life sir @narendramodi #HappyBirthdayModiJi #NarendraModi #narendramodibirthday."
Bollywood News: Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar Set The Dance Stage On Fire
Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar are all set to entertain the audience with their latest film 'Thank You For Coming'. The sex-positive comedy is slated for release on October 6, 2023. As the cast has been busy promoting the film, Bhumi and Anil shared a video of them dancing to the 'Mr India's iconic song 'One Two Ka Four'. As soon as they shared the video, it became an instant hit.
Bollywood News: Jawan Mints Rs 725 Crore Worldwide
Shah Rukh Khan's latest release 'Jawan' has set a new benchmark in the Hindi film industry. The film not only managed to woo the audience but also set the cash registers ringing. As per the latest updates, the Yash Raj Film's latest venture starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi has collected Rs 725 crore at Box Office globally.
Bollywood Latest News: 'Tiger vs Pathaan' Shoot To Begin In March 2024?
Speculations are doing the round on the internet that Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will team up again for 'Tiger vs Pathaan', and the duo will begin the shooting for the film in March 2024. 'Tiger vs Pathaan's script is locked after the two mega-stars of Hindi cinema gave their nod to the script. This film is a huge milestone moment because it sees the two giants of Indian cinema to come together for a full-fledged film after their box office juggernaut Karan Arjun. Tiger vs Pathaan is part of the fabled YRF Spy Universe. An official announcement for the upcoming film is awaited.
Entertainment News: Priyanka Chopra Wishes Nick Jonas On Birthday
As singer-actor Nick Jonas turned a year older, his wife Priyanka Chopra shared a special birthday wish for him and called Jonas the 'greatest joy' of her life. On the occasion of Jonas' birthday (September 16), Priyanka took to her Instagram handle and posted a series of pictures of the couple and also added an adorable photo of their daughter Malti Marie with Nick. The first photo shows Priyanka giving him a kiss on his cheek. The following image is a fuzzy shot of the couple, followed by a photograph of Nick playing golf. The next picture is of Priyanka having some fun moments on the golf course. Then there is a cute photo of Daddy Nick feeding Malti.
Trending News: Salman Khan Wishes Niece Alizeh Agnihotri
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan shared an adorable birthday note for his niece and producer Atul Agnihotri-Alvira Khan Agnihotri' daughter Alizeh Agnihotri, who turned 25 recently. The actor took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture of him and his niece along with a note. The note read, "Mamu par ek ehsaan karo, jo bhi karna dil aur mehnat se karna! Always yaad rakho, Life mein go straight and turn right. Only compete with yourself. Fit hone ke chakkar mein same mat ho jaana, aur alag hone ke chakkar mein sabse alag mat ho jaana. And moossssssst importantly, ek baar jo tumne commitment kardi toh phir mamu ki bhi nahi sunnnaa!! @alizehagnihotri."
Entertainment News: Parineeti Chopra Gets Miffed At Paps
AAP leader Raghav Chadha and actress Parineeti Chopra are rumoured to be getting married on September 24 in Udaipur. Amidst busy preparations for her wedding, the actress was recently spotted in Mumbai, making her way out of her car. However, when paps called her to pose for the photos, she wasn't very happy seeing them taking her videos. The actress was seen getting miffed at the cameraperson and saying, "I didn’t ask you to come. Sir, please stop it. I am requesting you."
Trending News: Priyanka Chopra Condemns Indian Student's Death
Global icon Priyanka Chopra reacted to Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula's death which happened in the United States earlier this year in January. For the unversed, the 23-year-old student, who was a resident of Andhra Pradesh and studying in the US, died in January this year after she was hit by a Seattle police patrol vehicle. A bodycam video revealed that an officer made fun of her death. Sharing a post reporting about Jaahnavi’s death, Priyanka called the incident 'appalling.'