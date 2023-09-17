Live | Trending Entertainment News & Bollywood Buzz: Arrest Warrant Issued Against Zarine Khan

Today's Trending Entertainment News: The Zee News Entertainment blog is here to provide you with all the latest happenings from the dazzling entertainment world around the world.



Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP minister Raghav Chadha kicked off their pre-wedding festivities in a soul-stirring manner. The much-in-love couple is all set to tie the knot on September 24, 2023.

A Kolkata court issued an arrest warrant against Bollywood actress Zareen Khan in connection with an alleged cheating case. The case was registered against the actress in 2018.

Actress Alia Bhatt, who just returned from vacation in New York, was seen attending BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor’s birthday party with sister Shaheen on Sunday night.