LATEST ENTERTAINMENT NEWS TODAY: The world of showbiz is full of hot gossip, rumours and major releases hitting the cinemas every week. Zee News blog brings you the latest entertainment news and celebrity updates from not just Bollywood or Hollywood but also from every nook and corner of the world. Today Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday's Dream Girl 2 opens in a cinema near you and we are expecting an ocean of fans thronging theatres to watch this fresh on-screen pairing. Also, many celebs have reacted after the 69th National Film Awards were announced on August 24, 2023. From Allu Arjun winning Best Actor For Pushpa to Kriti Sanon and Alia Bhatt sharing the Best Actress trophy for Mimi and Gangubai Kathaiwadi - the big win has taken over social media.

