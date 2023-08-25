trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2653294
NewsEntertainment
ENTERTAINMENT NEWS LIVE UPDATES

LIVE Updates | Today's Trending Entertainment News: Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2 Opens In Cinemas

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS 25TH AUGUST 2023: Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday's Dream Girl 2 releases today along with Nushrratt Bharuccha's Akelli. Which one fares better at Box Office, let's find out!

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Aug 25, 2023, 08:08 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

LATEST ENTERTAINMENT NEWS TODAY: The world of showbiz is full of hot gossip, rumours and major releases hitting the cinemas every week. Zee News blog brings you the latest entertainment news and celebrity updates from not just Bollywood or Hollywood but also from every nook and corner of the world. Today Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday's Dream Girl 2 opens in a cinema near you and we are expecting an ocean of fans thronging theatres to watch this fresh on-screen pairing. Also, many celebs have reacted after the 69th National Film Awards were announced on August 24, 2023. From Allu Arjun winning Best Actor For Pushpa to Kriti Sanon and Alia Bhatt sharing the Best Actress trophy for Mimi and Gangubai Kathaiwadi - the big win has taken over social media. 

Keep checking this space for regular and latest updates about Entertainment News.


25 August 2023
08:06 AM

TRENDING BOLLYWOOD NEWS: 69th NationalFilm Awards

Anupam Kher's ‘The Kashmir Files’ won the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration at the 69th National Film Awards on Thursday. He wrote on Twitter, “NATIONAL AWARD: Delighted and proud that #TheKashmirFiles won the prestigious and most important #NationalAward - Nargis Dutt award for #BestFeatureFilm on national integration. Not only as an actor but also being an executive producer on the film I am so happy for this recognition for our film. Would have loved to win an award for my acting too. Par agar saari khwahishein poori ho jaaye to aage kaam karne ka maza aur utsaah kaise aega! Chaliye! My heartfelt congratulations to every winner! Jai Ho!”

08:02 AM

Dream Girl 2 comedy-drama is produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures and is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. A special screening was held in Mumbai last night which saw the who's who of the industry making their way to the event.

07:57 AM

Entertainment News Today: Dream Girl 2, Akelli Release Today

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday's fresh on-screen jodi is ready to entice the audiences in Dream Girl 2. Besides this big commercial outing, there is Nushrratt Bharuccha's thriller 'Akelli' also opens in cinemas today.

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train