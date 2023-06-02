Maharashtra की राजनीति में क्या पक रहा? ठाकरे गए विदेश तो सीएम शिंदे से मिलने पहुंचे पवार, अडानी से भी मिले
Maharashtra की राजनीति में क्या पक रहा? ठाकरे गए विदेश तो सीएम शिंदे से मिलने पहुंचे पवार, अडानी से भी मिले

Sharad Pawar ने गुरुवार शाम महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री और शिवसेना नेता एकनाथ शिंदे से सीएम के आधिकारिक आवास वर्षा बंगले में मुलाकात की. महाराष्ट्र में सरकार बदलने के बाद यह उनकी पहली बैठक थी. 

Jun 02, 2023

Maharashtra की राजनीति में क्या पक रहा? ठाकरे गए विदेश तो सीएम शिंदे से मिलने पहुंचे पवार, अडानी से भी मिले

Sharad Pawar Eknath Shinde: राष्ट्रवादी कांग्रेस पार्टी (NCP) के प्रमुख शरद पवार ने गुरुवार शाम महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री और शिवसेना नेता एकनाथ शिंदे से सीएम के आधिकारिक आवास वर्षा बंगले में मुलाकात की. महाराष्ट्र में सरकार बदलने के बाद यह उनकी पहली बैठक थी.  दोनों दिग्गज नेताओं की मीटिंग का उद्देश्य स्पष्ट नहीं है, लेकिन अचानक पवार का शिंदे के आवास पर पहुंचने से राजनीतिक चर्चा शुरू हो गई. 

