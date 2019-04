Know which parties currently hold the seats going to polls in first phase of Lok Sabha election

In the 91 constituencies where voting is underway in the first phase on April 11, much is at state for the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Congress as well as Telangana Rashtra Samithi and Telugu Desam Party. These are the parties which currently hold the maximum number of seats where voting is being held on Thursday.

The BJP has sitting MPs in 30 of these 91 constituencies while the Congress has 8 of these seats. In 25 seats of Andhra Pradesh and 17 seats of Telangana which are going to polls in a single phase on Thursday, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi and Telugu Desam Party will be looking to expand their vote share. The TRS and TDP have sitting MPs in 12 and 15 seats respectively.

Another big player in the race in the south in YSR Congress Party. The Jagan Mohan Reddy-led party currently has 9 seats in the Lok Sabha.

Here is a division of which parties currently hold the seats in which voting is being held in the first phase.

SR NUMBER STATE LOK SABHA SEAT WINNING PARTY FIRST PHASE – 91 CONSTITUENCIES 1 Uttar Pradesh BAGHPAT Bharatiya Janata Party 2 Uttar Pradesh BIJNOR Bharatiya Janata Party 3 Uttar Pradesh GAUTAM BUDDHA NAGAR Bharatiya Janata Party 4 Uttar Pradesh GHAZIABAD Bharatiya Janata Party 5 Uttar Pradesh KAIRANA Rashtriya Lok Dal 6 Uttar Pradesh MEERUT Bharatiya Janata Party 7 Uttar Pradesh MUZAFFARNAGAR Bharatiya Janata Party 8 Uttar Pradesh SAHARANPUR Bharatiya Janata Party 9 Maharashtra BHANDARA–GONDIYA Nationalist Congress Party 10 Maharashtra CHANDRAPUR Bharatiya Janata Party 11 Maharashtra GADCHIROLI–CHIMUR Bharatiya Janata Party 12 Maharashtra NAGPUR Bharatiya Janata Party 13 Maharashtra RAMTEK Shiv Sena 14 Maharashtra WARDHA Bharatiya Janata Party 15 Maharashtra ZAHIRABAD Telangana Rashtra Samithi 16 Andhra Pradesh AMALAPURAM Telugu Desam 17 Andhra Pradesh ANAKAPALLI Telugu Desam 18 Andhra Pradesh ANANTAPUR Telugu Desam 19 Andhra Pradesh ARAKU YSR Congress Party 20 Andhra Pradesh BAPATLA Telugu Desam 21 Andhra Pradesh CHITTOOR Telugu Desam 22 Andhra Pradesh ELURU Telugu Desam 23 Andhra Pradesh GUNTUR Telugu Desam 24 Andhra Pradesh HINDUPUR Telugu Desam 25 Andhra Pradesh KADAPA YSR Congress Party 26 Andhra Pradesh KAKINADA Telugu Desam 27 Andhra Pradesh KURNOOL YSR Congress Party 28 Andhra Pradesh MACHILIPATNAM Telugu Desam 29 Andhra Pradesh NANDYAL YSR Congress Party 30 Andhra Pradesh NARASAPURAM Bharatiya Janata Party 31 Andhra Pradesh NARASARAOPET Telugu Desam 32 Andhra Pradesh NELLORE YSR Congress Party 33 Andhra Pradesh ONGOLE YSR Congress Party 34 Andhra Pradesh RAJAHMUNDRY Telugu Desam 35 Andhra Pradesh RAJAMPET YSR Congress Party 36 Andhra Pradesh SRIKAKULAM Telugu Desam 37 Andhra Pradesh TIRUPATI YSR Congress Party 38 Andhra Pradesh VIJAYAWADA Telugu Desam 39 Andhra Pradesh VISAKHAPATNAM Bharatiya Janata Party 40 Andhra Pradesh VIZIANAGARAM Telugu Desam 41 Assam DIBRUGARH Bharatiya Janata Party 42 Assam JORHAT Bharatiya Janata Party 43 Assam KALIABOR Congress 44 Assam LAKHIMPUR Bharatiya Janata Party 45 Assam TEZPUR Bharatiya Janata Party 46 Bihar AURANGABAD Bharatiya Janata Party 47 Bihar GAYA Bharatiya Janata Party 48 Bihar JAMUI Lok Janshakti Party 49 Bihar NAWADA Bharatiya Janata Party 50 Jammu and Kashmir BARAMULLA People's Democratic Party 51 Jammu and Kashmir JAMMU Bharatiya Janata Party 52 Arunachal Pradesh ARUNACHAL EAST Congress 53 Arunachal Pradesh ARUNACHAL WEST Bharatiya Janata Party 54 Manipur OUTER MANIPUR Congress 55 Meghalaya SHILLONG Congress 56 Meghalaya TURA National People's Party 57 Mizoram MIZORAM Congress 58 Nagaland NAGALAND Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party 59 Odisha BERHAMPUR Biju Janata Dal 60 Odisha KALAHANDI Biju Janata Dal 61 Odisha KORAPUT Biju Janata Dal 62 Odisha NABARANGPUR Biju Janata Dal 63 Sikkim SIKKIM Sikkim Democratic Front 64 Tripura TRIPURA WEST Communist Party of India (Marxist) 65 West Bengal ALIPURDUARS Trinamool Congress 66 West Bengal COOCH BEHAR Trinamool Congress 67 Andaman And Nicobar Islands ANDAMAN AND NICOBAR ISLANDS Bharatiya Janata Party 68 Lakshadeep LAKSHADWEEP Nationalist Congress Party 69 Chhattisgarh BASTAR Bharatiya Janata Party 70 Uttarakhand ALMORA Bharatiya Janata Party 71 Uttarakhand GARHWAL Bharatiya Janata Party 72 Uttarakhand HARIDWAR Bharatiya Janata Party 73 Uttarakhand NAINITAL–UDHAM SINGH NAGAR Bharatiya Janata Party 74 Uttarakhand TEHRI GARHWAL Bharatiya Janata Party 75 Telangana ADILABAD Telangana Rashtra Samithi 76 Telangana PEDDAPALLE Telangana Rashtra Samithi 77 Telangana KARIMNAGAR Telangana Rashtra Samithi 78 Telangana NIZAMABAD Telangana Rashtra Samithi 79 Telangana ZAHIRABAD Telangana Rashtra Samithi 80 Telangana MEDAK Telangana Rashtra Samithi 81 Telangana MALKAJGIRI Congress 82 Telangana SECUNDERABAD Bharatiya Janata Party 83 Telangana HYDERABAD All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen 84 Telangana CHEVELLA Telangana Rashtra Samithi 85 Telangana MAHBUBNAGAR Telangana Rashtra Samithi 86 Telangana NAGARKURNOOL Congress 87 Telangana NALGONDA Congress 88 Telangana BHONGIR Telangana Rashtra Samithi 89 Telangana WARANGAL Telangana Rashtra Samithi 90 Telangana MAHABUBABAD Telangana Rashtra Samithi 91 Telangana KHAMMAM YSR Congress Party

Some of the key Lok Sabha constituencies in the first phase are:

* Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh - BJP's General VK Singh contesting against Congress' Dolly Sharma and SP's Suresh Bansal.

* Kairana in Uttar Pradesh - BJP has fielded Pradeep Kumar against Congress' Harendra Malik and SP's Tabassum Begum.

* Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh - Sanjeev Kumar Balyan is leading the BJP charge against RLD's Ajit Singh.

* Nagpur in Maharashtra - Union minister Nitin Gadkari is fighting against Congress' Nana Patole.

* Nizamabad in Telangana - There are 185 candidates here. Main among them is Kalvakuntla Kavitha - daughter of Telangana CM KCR. She takes on Congress' Madhu Yashki Goud.

* Hyderabad in Telangana - AIMIM chief Asaduddin takes on BJP's Bhagvanth Rao.

* Vishakapatnam in Andhra Pradesh - BJP's Daggubati Purandeswari - daughter of NT Rama Rao fights TDP's MV Sribharat and Congress'Pedada Ramani Kumari.

* Vijaywada in Andhra Pradesh - TDP's Kesineni Srinivas is contesting against YSRCP candidate Potuluri Vara Prasad.

* Tezpur in Assam - Pallab Lochan Das of BJP is fighting against Congress' GVK Bhanu.

* Gaya in Bihar - Former state CM Jitan Ram Manjhi takes on JDU's Vijay Kumar Manjhi.

* Jammu in Jammu and Kashmir - BJP's Jugal Kishore battles against Congress' Raman Bhalla.