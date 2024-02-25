Manoj Jarange Patil | अंतरवाली सराटीत गोंधळ, जरांगे अस्वस्थ झाल्याने समर्थकांची चिंता वाढली

|
IND
307
(103.2 ov)
|VS
|
ENG
353
(104.5 ov)
130/6
(37.3 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
NED
108/2
(24.1 ov)
|VS
|
NEP
172
(49.3 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
NZ
(10.0 ov) 98/3
|VS
|
AUS
118/4 (10.4 ov)
|Australia beat New Zealand by 27 runs (DLS method)
|Full Scorecard →
|
NED
(43.5 ov) 179
|VS
|
NAM
203 (41.3 ov)
|Namibia beat Netherlands by 24 runs
|Full Scorecard →
