नागपूरमध्ये आज बडग्या- मारबत उत्सवाचं आयोजन

|
PAK
274
(85.1 ov)
172
(46.4 ov)
|VS
|
BAN
262
(78.4 ov)
80/2
(20.2 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
SIN
|VS
|
MAS
32/0
(3.2 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
MDV
(20.0 ov) 102/9
|VS
|
HK
107/1 (9.0 ov)
|Hong Kong, China beat Maldives by 9 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
ENG
(102.0 ov) 427
(54.3 ov) 251
|VS
|
SL
196 (55.3 ov)
292 (86.4 ov)
|England beat Sri Lanka by 190 runs
|Full Scorecard →
