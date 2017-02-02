Doing these three simple things daily will help you live longer

New Delhi: We all know that following a healthy lifestyle – healthy eating habits, regular physical activity, stress management - can promote longevity. But there are some healthy habits that are easy and fun to do it while also giving benefits to your health. So, don't try to overlook these healthy habits, which are easy to incorporate in your daily life and can help you live a long life:

Smile a little more

Studies suggest smiling can extend a person's lifespan. Studies have shown that smiling releases happy hormones endorphins and serotonin - which will naturally help to reduce inflammation and pain. Smiling is also considered to be a powerful immune booster.

Take time for yourself

Take a moment to fully connect with yourself by attentively going through many emotions cruising through your brain. This will help ease tensions, slow your heart rate and help you focus better – which are all beneficial for a healthy living.

Spend time with nature

Spend time with nature to reduce stress levels, lower blood pressure and improve mental health. A number of studies have shown that walks in nature may help in treating mental conditions, ranging from depression, schizophrenia, etc.