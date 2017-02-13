What makes your heart 'old'? Tips for a healthier, happier life

New Delhi: Cardiovascular disease (CVD) or heart disease is the leading cause of mortality in India. It is said that ischemic heart disease and stroke are the predominant causes and are responsible for more than 80% of all CVD deaths.

Understanding and learning about risk factors for heart disease can help reduce or prevent from getting this deadly disease. One way to understand your risk for heart disease is to learn your 'heart age'.

Heart age is the age of your heart and blood vessels as a result of your risk factors. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, half of adult men and 20% of adult women in this country have a heart that is five years older than their chronological age. And if you're like most Americans, chances are that your heart is ageing faster than you are.

There are things that put you at risk for a heart disease that you can't change or control such as age, gender, family history. Yet, there are many things that you can change or are under your control. Controlling these modifiable risk factors – smoking, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, obesity, unhealthy diet, physical inactivity – can help keep your heart younger and healthier. Making changes that reduce your risk is one of the best things you can do for your heart.

If you want to lower your heart age, start adopting a healthier lifestyle. These include:

Eating a healthy diet – eating more vegetables, fruits, whole grains, and beans while limiting unhealthy fats, salt.

Being physically active

Maintaining a healthy weight

Not smoking

Limiting alcohol intake

Lowering blood pressure

Improving cholesterol level

Managing chronic conditions such as diabetes, thyroid problems, etc

Getting regular check-ups

Not ignoring unusual symptoms such as, chest pain, shortness of breath, heart palpitations, unexplained fatigue

Maintaining a sound mental health – depression, anxiety can increase your risk of heart disease

Managing stress.

Take action today to keep your heart healthy and enjoy life to the fullest, even in your golden years!