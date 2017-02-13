What makes your heart 'old'? Tips for a healthier, happier life
New Delhi: Cardiovascular disease (CVD) or heart disease is the leading cause of mortality in India. It is said that ischemic heart disease and stroke are the predominant causes and are responsible for more than 80% of all CVD deaths.
Understanding and learning about risk factors for heart disease can help reduce or prevent from getting this deadly disease. One way to understand your risk for heart disease is to learn your 'heart age'.
Six tips to keep your heart healthy!
Heart age is the age of your heart and blood vessels as a result of your risk factors. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, half of adult men and 20% of adult women in this country have a heart that is five years older than their chronological age. And if you're like most Americans, chances are that your heart is ageing faster than you are.
There are things that put you at risk for a heart disease that you can't change or control such as age, gender, family history. Yet, there are many things that you can change or are under your control. Controlling these modifiable risk factors – smoking, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, obesity, unhealthy diet, physical inactivity – can help keep your heart younger and healthier. Making changes that reduce your risk is one of the best things you can do for your heart.
If you want to lower your heart age, start adopting a healthier lifestyle. These include:
- Eating a healthy diet – eating more vegetables, fruits, whole grains, and beans while limiting unhealthy fats, salt.
- Being physically active
- Maintaining a healthy weight
- Not smoking
- Limiting alcohol intake
- Lowering blood pressure
- Improving cholesterol level
- Managing chronic conditions such as diabetes, thyroid problems, etc
- Getting regular check-ups
- Not ignoring unusual symptoms such as, chest pain, shortness of breath, heart palpitations, unexplained fatigue
- Maintaining a sound mental health – depression, anxiety can increase your risk of heart disease
- Managing stress.
Take action today to keep your heart healthy and enjoy life to the fullest, even in your golden years!
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Panel discussion on PM Modi's ‘janampatri’ threat against Congress
- Fateh Ka Fatwa: What are the hindrances faced by Muslim women in India?
- Will Iman, world's heaviest woman weighing 500 kg, get a new lease of life in India?
- Watch: PM Modi addresses rally in Uttarakhand's Srinagar
- Why are politicians trying to disguise crime in UP in communal colours?
- WATCH: Bhuvneshwar Kumar knocks off Mehedi Hasan's stumps with brilliant delivery during one-off Test
- I-League, Kolkata Derby: East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan — As it happened...
- Pakistani girl asked Irfan Pathan why he plays for India being a Muslim? Read his brilliant reply
- People wave BJP flags, chant PM Narendra Modi's name in Rahul Gandhi's road show - Watch Video
- T20 Blind World Cup: Shah Rukh Khan congratulates Indian team with a special message