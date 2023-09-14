LIVE | Today's Trending Entertainment News & Bollywood Buzz: Kay Kay Menon-Starrer 'Bambai Meri Jaan' Premieres On OTT Today
Trending Entertainment News: Zee News LIVE blog keeps you updated with all the latest trends, entertainment updates and celebrity gossip from Bollywood, Tollywood and Hollywood.
Trending Photos
Latest Entertainment Buzz & Trending News: Zee News LIVE blog brings you all the trending updates from the dynamic world of entertainment. The latest news and celebrity gossip is going to keep you both excited and hooked. While 'Jawan' continues to set records and stun audiences, Kay Kay Menon-starrer 'Bambai Meri Jaan' premieres today on OTT. What's more? 'Dream Girl 2' star Ayushmann Khurranna marks birthday and world can't get enough of the evergreen-diva Rekha Ji as she oomphes hotness yet again in the latest video.
Keep checking this space for regular and latest showbiz and glamour world updates.
Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill Leaves For Toronto International Film Festival
Actors Bhumi Pednekar and Shehnaaz Gill are all set to present their film 'Thank You For Coming' at the ongoing Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The two along with co-stars Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi and Dolly Singh left for Canada on Wednesday night. They all shared snaps and videos from the flight. In one of the clips, Shehnaaz is seen interacting with Bhumi.
Sharing the same clip on her Instagram Story, Bhumi wrote, "You are our heart ki heroie @shehnaazgill." Bhumi and Shehnaaz could be seen twinning in pink sweatshirts.
Bambai Meri Jaan Streams On Prime Video
A gripping crime thriller, 'Bambai Meri Jaan' streams on Prime Video today. The web series unravels the life of the notorious gangster, Dara Kadri, through the eyes of his father, Ismail, a former police officer. The narrative explores Dara's transformation from a family man into a fearless and ruthless criminal, putting everything at stake.