Lok Sabha election 2019 live updates: Sadhvi Pragya casts her vote in Bhopal, expresses confidence of victory

12 May 2019, 08:10 AM
Bihar voting percentage till 8 AM
Average voter turnout: 4.08%
Valmikinagar: 5.8%
Paschim Champaran: 5.4%
Poorvi Champaran: 3.2%
Sheohar: 2.5%
Vaishali: 4%
Gopalganj: 3.5%
Siwan: 6%
Maharajganj: 2.3%
12 May 2019, 08:05 AM
Over two dozens EVMs are malfunctioning in Dumariyaganj, Uttar Pradesh.
12 May 2019, 08:04 AM
Congress candidate from Vidisha, Shailendra Patel, cast his vote at polling booth number 158. He went to cast vote with his wife Pragya Patel.
12 May 2019, 08:01 AM
The re-polling in 168 polling stations under the Tripura West parliamentary constituency began amidst heavy security.
12 May 2019, 08:01 AM
Morena, Madhya Pradesh: EVM not working properly at polling booth number 83. No senior officer is present to handle the matter.
12 May 2019, 07:55 AM
BJP Candidate from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir casts his vote at a polling booth in Old Rajinder Nagar. He is up against AAP's Atishi and Congress's Arvinder Singh Lovely.
12 May 2019, 07:51 AM
Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh: Voting delayed due to EVM malfunctioning at booth number 369 in Ganapur. The EVM malfunctioning has also been reported from booth number 80 in Sabeli.
12 May 2019, 07:47 AM
Haryana: Team India Captain Virat Kohli after casting his vote at a polling booth in Pinecrest School in Gurugram.
12 May 2019, 07:43 AM
Uttar Pradesh: EVM malfunctioning reported at booth no 303 in Jaunpur Lok Sabha seat and at booth number 274 and 278 in Sultanpur parliamentary constituency.
12 May 2019, 07:39 AM
Dhanbad: BJP candidate P Singh will cast his vote at 8 am at Laxmi Narayan Vidyalaya. Independent candidate Sidharth Gautam will cast his vote at Booth No 35 in Jharia.
12 May 2019, 07:36 AM
BJP Bhopal candidate Pragya Singh Thakur casts her vote. Digvijaya Singh is the Congress candidate from the constituency.
12 May 2019, 07:33 AM
EVM malfunctioning reported at Datia Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh.
12 May 2019, 07:32 AM
In a Facebook post, Priyanka Gandhi's husband Robert Vadra said, "Vote and make the change you desire, for a better future for you n for the next generation."
12 May 2019, 07:30 AM
BJP's Bhopal candidate Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur performs pooja for her victory in Lok Sabha poll.
12 May 2019, 07:17 AM
"Yet another phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections is here. Urging all those whose constituencies are polling in today’s sixth phase to go out and vote. I hope youngsters are voting in record numbers. After all, their participation makes the polls even more special," tweeted PM Narendra Modi.
Yet another phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections is here!
12 May 2019, 07:09 AM
West Bengal: Two BJP workers Ananta Guchait & Ranjit Maity shot at last night in Bhagabanpur, East Medinipur. Both the injured admitted to hospital. More details awaited.
12 May 2019, 07:01 AM
Voting for phase six of Lok Sabha election 2019 begins for 59 seats across seven states.
12 May 2019, 06:53 AM
Bihar: Former MP Poornamasi Ran and Congress ML Rajesh Ran will cast their vote in Bagha. Sashwat Kedar, Congress candidate from Valmikinagar Lok Sabha seat will cast his vote in Taulaha. JD(U) candidate Baidyanath Prasad will cast his vote at Nautan in Bettiah.
12 May 2019, 06:32 AM
Jharkhand: Mock poll underway for Dhanbad parliamentary constituency at booth numbers 202, 203, 204, & 313 at Laxmi Narayan Vidya Mandir Madhya Vidyalaya. Congress' Kirti Azad & BJP's PN Singh are contesting from this constituency.
12 May 2019, 06:27 AM
14 seats in Uttar Pradesh go to polls today. The sixth phase will seal the political fate of heavyweights like SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Union minister Maneka Gandhi, state cabinet minister Rita Bahuguna Joshi among others. The 14 seats, all in eastern Uttar Pradesh, are Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Phulpur, Allahabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Shrawasti, Domariyaganj, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Lalganj, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Machhlishahr and Bhadohi.
12 May 2019, 06:24 AM
Delhi: Polling officials gear up for voting for the East Delhi constituency at booth number 64, 65, & 66 at MCD Primary School in Jal Vihar. BJP's Gautam Gambhir, AAP's Atishi & Congress' Arvinder Singh Lovely are contesting from this constituency.
12 May 2019, 06:08 AM
Madhya Pradesh: Polling officials ensuring poll preparedness at polling station number 152/230 in Bhopal parliamentary constituency. Congress' Digvijaya Singh and BJP's Pragya Singh Thakur are contesting from this constituency.
12 May 2019, 06:00 AM
Sirsa: Polling preparation underway at polling station number 20-21 of the Sirsa parliamentary constituency. Voting will be held for 10 parliamentary constituencies in Haryana today.
12 May 2019, 05:55 AM
Re-polling to be held today at 168 polling stations of Tripura West constituency and 1 polling station each of Puducherry, Barrackpur, & Arambag parliamentary constituencies.
