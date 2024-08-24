वरळीत ठाकरे विरुद्ध ठाकरे? उमेदवार देण्याची राज ठाकरेंची घोषणा

|
PAK
448/6 dec
(113.0 ov)
23/1
(10.0 ov)
|VS
|
BAN
565
(167.3 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
CYP
102/2
(12.2 ov)
|VS
|
GRE
100
(19.4 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
WI
(17.5 ov) 176/3
|VS
|
SA
174/7 (20.0 ov)
|West Indies beat South Africa by 7 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
GSY
(12.5 ov) 86
|VS
|
FIN
90 (12.4 ov)
|Finland beat Guernsey by 4 runs
|Full Scorecard →
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.