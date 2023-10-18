Trending Entertainment News: Zee News Entertainment blog is here to provide you with all the latest buzz from the Bollywood and entertainment world.

Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film Leo's release in Telugu is facing issue after a Civil Court in Hyderabad passed an order to withhold the release of the film until October 20.

Actor Farhan Akhtar shared 'Imraan' look from his film 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' as he hinted to fans at the sequel of 'ZNMD'.

Actress Alia Bhatt, who received the Best Actress award at the 69th National Film Awards ceremony, revealed why she chose to wear her wedding day saree at the event. "A special day calls for a special outfit. And sometimes... that outfit is already right there What's special once can be special again. And again...:) #rewear # reuse #repeat MA," the actress wrote on her Instagram story, adding a picture of herself in the six yards of pure grace.

Actress Kriti Sanon, who received her first National Award for her film 'Mimi', celebrated the occasion with her parents.

