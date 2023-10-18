trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2676780
LIVE | Today's Trending Entertainment News & Bollywood Buzz: Thalapathy Vijay's Leo Lands In Trouble As Producer Claims Title Right

We bring you the latest entertainment news and celebrity gossip from the most popular and talked-about industries, Bollywood, Tollywood, and Hollywood.

Oct 18, 2023, 08:22 AM IST
Trending Entertainment News: Zee News Entertainment blog is here to provide you with all the latest buzz from the Bollywood and entertainment world. 

Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film Leo's release in Telugu is facing issue after a Civil Court in Hyderabad passed an order to withhold the release of the film until October 20.

Actor Farhan Akhtar shared 'Imraan' look from his film 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' as he hinted to fans at the sequel of 'ZNMD'.

Actress Alia Bhatt, who received the Best Actress award at the 69th National Film Awards ceremony, revealed why she chose to wear her wedding day saree at the event. "A special day calls for a special outfit. And sometimes... that outfit is already right there What's special once can be special again. And again...:) #rewear # reuse #repeat MA," the actress wrote on her Instagram story, adding a picture of herself in the six yards of pure grace.

Actress Kriti Sanon, who received her first National Award for her film 'Mimi', celebrated the occasion with her parents.

18 October 2023
08:20 AM

Entertainment News: Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' Postponed

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who is making her directorial debut with political-drama 'Emergency', shared exciting news about her upcoming inspirational film. The actress took the platform X and informed her fans that the film release has been delayed to 2024.

Kangana wrote, "Dear friends, I have an important announcement; the emergency movie is the culmination of my life’s learnings and earnings as an artist. Emergency is more than just a film for me. It’s a test of my worth and character. Our teaser and other units’ tremendous response from everyone encouraged us all. My heart is full of gratitude, and wherever I go, people ask me about Emergency’s release date."

The film was scheduled to release on November 24, 2023. Based on the Indian Emergency, it stars Ranaut as former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi. The film also features Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry and Milind Soman in pivotal roles.

08:11 AM

National Film Awards: Alia Bhatt Reveals Reason Behind Repeating Her Wedding Saree

Actress Alia Bhatt who received the Best Actress award at the 69th National Film Awards ceremony, chose to wear her wedding day saree -undoubtedly, a major nod to sustainable fashion. The actress shared an Instagram Story and shared her thoughts about repeating the ivory saree from celebrated designer Sabyasachi's eponymous label.

08:11 AM

Entertainment News: Vijay's Leo Lands In Trouble?

Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming actioner 'Leo' is one of the most-awaited films of the year. Just barely handful of days left for its release in theatres on October 19, the film still doesn't have a confirmed time for the first show. And adding to woes of makers, a civil court in Hyderabad asked theatres to hold the release of the film till 'October 20'. The develeopment comes after Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainment filed a case and claimed that he has the rights to the title ‘Leo’. He has, therefore, also demanded the filmmakers to change the name of the Vijay starrer.

