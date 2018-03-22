Mohammed Shami-Hasin Jahan saga: How the case has unfolded till now

New Delhi: Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami’s life has been turned upside down in the last couple of weeks ever since his wife Hasin Jahan leveled allegations of extra-marital affairs against him and also released what she claimed were photos of the player with other women. Hasin came out with photos on Facebook, WhatsApp chats, held press conferences, released phone recordings and even filed FIRs against Shami.

His wife of four years, Hasin Jahan, opened a can of worms on March 7, 2018, accusing the pacer of domestic violence and having extra marital affairs. With each passing day, the saga is getting murkier as new allegations are leveled.

Here’s how the events have unfolded:

March 7, 2018: Hasin Jahan accuses Mohammed Shami of having extra-marital affairs. Hasin Jahan took to Facebook and claimed that Shami is having extra-marital affairs. She posted photos of Shami’s alleged WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger Chats with a number of women.

March 7, 2018: Shami’s family tried to kill me, found contraceptives in his car: Hasin Jahan

Later on the same day, she claimed that the cricketer cheated on her. She also accused Shami's family of domestic violence, alleging that his mother and his brother tortured her and tried to kill her. She also said that following Shami’s return from the Indian cricket team’s tour of South Africa in January 2018, he abused her and beat her.

March 7, 2018: Mohammed Shami dismisses Hasin Jahan’s adultery charges

Soon after his wife's allegations, Shami took to social media and refuted all the allegations, calling the reports false and said that they were an attempt to ruin his career.

March 7, 2018: Mohammed Shami’s coach comes out in his support

The same day, Shami’s childhood coach, Badruddin Siddiqui, came out in support of the embattled cricketer, saying that he is a shy person and Hasin Jahan’s allegations are false.

March 7, 2018: Hasin Jahan calls Shami 'a big flirt' and threatens to drag him to court

The day of intrigue went a step further as Hasin Jahan, during a press conference, called Shami a big flirt before adding that she has all the evidence and she will drag him to the court.

March 7, 2018: BCCI excludes Shami’s name from the list of player contracts

All the publicity resulted in a negative outcome for Shami as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to withhold the cricketer’s name from players’ contracts, citing disciplinary grounds. While the other top Indian cricketers made a big leap in terms of money, Shami missed out following the strife in his personal life.

March 7, 2018: Shami has relations with Pakistani women, calls them to hotel rooms, says Hasin Jahan

Exclusion of Shami's name from BCCI didn't hold his wife back and she continued the series of attacks on Shami, claiming the Indian cricketer has relations with women from Pakistan and Dubai. She claimed that while the Indian team returned home from South Africa, he traveled to Dubai to meet a Pakistani woman. She also alleged that Shami has relations with women from Bengaluru, Pune, Indore, and Nagpur.

March 7, 2018: Shami hits back at wife’s allegations

Meanwhile, calling his wife's allegations 'baseless', the Indian cricket team speedster said that he hopes that the things will be sorted out soon.

March 8, 2018: Hasin Jahan accused Shami of match-fixing, said he wanted to kill her and marry a Bollywood actress

The next day, fresh allegations were made as Hasin Jahan claimed that Shami took money from a girl named Alisbah in Dubai before saying that if he can cheat on her (Hasin), then he can also cheat on the country.

Later, she also claimed that like Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, Shami wanted to marry a Bollywood actress. Hasin also filed a police complaint against Shami.

March 8, 2018: Shami denies match-fixing claims, says Hasin Jahan has lost her mental balance

"I will also take legal action against her. Me and my family always wanted to stay with her. I have always loved her. You have seen that how happy we were in the interview. But I feel she is planning something evil,” said Shami.

March 9, 2018: FIR lodged against Shami and family members, Hasin Jahan seeks BCCI’s help

Following a written complaint from Hasin Jahan, an FIR was lodged against Shami and his family members in Kolkata's Jadavpur police station under several Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including section 498A, which amounts to cruelty to a woman by her husband or his relatives.

The other charges recorded against Shami are under Section 307 – attempt to murder, Section 323 – punishment for voluntarily causing hurt, Section 376 - rape, Section 506 – criminal intimidation, Section 328 and Section 34.

March 9, 2018: Shami wanted me to have physical relations with his brother, claims Hasin Jahan

Hasin Jahan told media that Shami pushed her inside the room, where his brother was, and wanted her to have physical relations with him. She also claimed that Shami had relations with sex workers, when on tour.

March 9, 2018: Shami’s IPL future in limbo as DD awaits BCCI’s review

After exclusion from BCCI’s contract, it was another blow for Shami as his IPL team Delhi Daredevils decided to take BCCI’s review before allowing Shami to play in the upcoming edition of the league.

March 9, 2018: Hasin Jahan shares phone recordings of alleged Shami call

After sharing photos in her first post during the saga, Hasin Jahan this time shared telephone recordings of what she claims to be a phone call with Mohammed Shami.

March 10, 2018: Hasin Jahan is brainwashed, says Mohammed Shami

While Shami made it clear that he was taken aback by wife’s allegations; he also said that he will continue to protect her and their daughter Aairah before demanding a thorough investigation into the matter.

March 11, 2018: Shami would have run away if I did not catch hold of his phone: Hasin Jahan

On day 5 of the saga, Hasin Jahan said that Shami would have fled to UP and divorced her had she not caught hold of the mobile phone, from which he allegedly had those conversations with other women.

March 11, 2018: Shami discusses patch-up

Later in the day, Shami came out in open saying, that only patch up will be good for the two and their daughter.

March 12, 2018: Kolkata police ask BCCI for Mohammed Shami's South Africa tour details

Kolkata police wrote to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) seeking further details of Shami and the Indian team’s itinerary details of their South Africa tour.

March 12, 2018: Shami had an affair with a South African woman, says Hasin Jahan

After claiming that Shami had relations with women from various cities in the world, Jahan went on to claim that the Indian cricketer had an affair with a South African woman and chatted with her on WhatsApp during India’s recent tour of South Africa.

March 13, 2018: Hasin Jahan seeks Mamata Banerjee's help

Hasin Jahan, in a press conference at the Bankshall Court, sought the West Bengal Chief Minister's intervention, reiterating that there's no question of reconciliation with her cricketer husband Mohammed Shami.

March 13, 2018: Shami is threatening me, says Hasin Jahan

Not backing down, Jahan alleged that the Indian pacer is using various numbers to threaten her and is in no mood for a patch up.

March 13, 2018: Hasin Jahan approaches Kolkata police for help

Hasin Jahan approached Kolkata Police seeking security. She submitted a letter at Lalbazar police station in Kolkata wherein she had written that she fears security threat after filing complaint of domestic violence against her husband Mohammad Shami.

March 14, 2018: Investigations in Hasin Jahan's allegations of match-fixing against Shami begin

The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (COA) has asked its Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) led by Neeraj Kumar to investigate the allegations made by Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan that the pacer took money from a Pakistani girl named ‘Alishba’ after the insistence of an England-based businessman Mohammed Bhai.

March 14, 2018: Hasin Jahan's ex-husband Saifuddin comes into the picture

In the midst of the ongoing feud between Hasin Jahan and Mohammed Shami, the former's ex-husband Saifuddin said he hopes that the couple resolves the dispute and get back together.

Speaking about former marriage with Hasin, Saifuddin said that they tied the knot in 2002. They hailed from the same locality in Siuri, Birbhum in West Bengal and got married despite family's disapproval.

In 2000, Saifuddin met Hasin and has two daughters from her, who were born in 2003 and 2006 respectively.

March 15, 2018: Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan sends complaint documents to CoA chief Vinod Rai

Hasin Jahan sent the documents related to her complaints against her husband to the BCCI's Committee of Administrators (CoA) chairman Vinod Rai for a probe into her allegations of corruption.

March 18, 2018: Mohammad Shami claims innocence, says only crime is being Hasin Jahan's husband

The cricketer opened up and said that Hasin has defamed his family. Rejecting all allegations of match-fixing, Shami said that there is no evidence against him. He said, "I can die for the country but never betray." Shami went on claiming innocence and said that his only crime is being Hasin's husband.

March 19, 2018: Shami's Pakistani 'friend' Alishba finally breaks silence

After much mud-slinging from both Shami and his wife, the cricketer's Pakistani 'friend' Alishba finally broke her silence. According to Alishba, her relationship with Shami started soon after India's defeat against Pakistan in the final of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy in England. Shami had confronted a rude Pakistani fan in that match. The altercation made headlines and that's how Alishba got interested in the pacer. She contacted him on social media, and soon the duo became friends.

March 19, 2018: Mohammed Shami blames third party for row with wife Hasin Jahan

Blaming a "third party" for the allegations of domestic violence and extra-marital affairs hurled against him by his wife Hasin Jahan, Shami said this was not the work of Hasin and someone was involved, maybe in order to make some money.

March 20, 2018: Mohammed Shami visited Dubai in February, BCCI tells police

Probing allegations of corruption against Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami by his wife Hasin Jahan, the Kolkata Police was told by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that the fast bowler visited Dubai for two days in February.

March 21, 2018: Mamata Banerjee intervenes

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee agreed to meet Hasin Jahan, who had sought the CM's help in her pitched battle against her husband.

March 22, 2018: London-based Mohammed Bhai introduced girls to Shami: Hasin Jahan's fresh allegation

Hasin Jahan leveled fresh allegations against her husband saying a London-based businessman used to introduce girls to him. "Mohammed Bhai used to introduce girls to Mohammed Shami," she said adding that Manju Mishra is another girl with whom Shami had illegitimate relations. She had earlier also alleged that Shami had taken money from Pakistani woman Alishba on the insistence of Mohammad Bhai. However, the London-based businessman refuted all allegations but admitted that he socialized with Shami.