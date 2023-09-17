Today's Trending Entertainment News: The Zee News Entertainment LIVE blog is here to provide you with all the latest happenings from the dazzling entertainment world around the world. From Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's action-entertainment 'Jawan' minting Rs 700 crore worldwide to Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty kickstarting shooting for 'Singham Again', the Zee Entertainmet Blog has it all her.



British actor and comedian Russell Brand has been accused by four women of rape and sexual assault, out of which one woman claimed that he raped her.



Actress and global icon Priyanka Chopra has reacted to the news of the death of 23-year-old Indian-origin woman Jaahnavi Kandula's death in the New York. The actress shared a post on the issue. The 23-year-old died on January 23, 2023, after being struck by a Seattle police patrol vehicle in the US.



After Shah Rukh Khan collaborated with south starlet Nayanthara for his latest action-entertainer 'Jawan', the buzz is that Salman Khan will be collaborating with Samantha Ruth Prabhu for Karan Johar's next. Speculations are there that the film might also feature Anushka Shetty and Trisha are also being considered for the film which will be directed by 'Shershaah' director Vishnuvardhan.





