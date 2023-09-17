LIVE | Today's Trending Entertainment News & Bollywood Buzz: Kangana, Rajkummar Rao Wish PM Narendra Modi
Today's Trending Entertainment News: The Zee News Entertainment LIVE blog is here to provide you with all the latest happenings from the dazzling entertainment world around the world. From Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's action-entertainment 'Jawan' minting Rs 700 crore worldwide to Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty kickstarting shooting for 'Singham Again', the Zee Entertainmet Blog has it all her.
British actor and comedian Russell Brand has been accused by four women of rape and sexual assault, out of which one woman claimed that he raped her.
Actress and global icon Priyanka Chopra has reacted to the news of the death of 23-year-old Indian-origin woman Jaahnavi Kandula's death in the New York. The actress shared a post on the issue. The 23-year-old died on January 23, 2023, after being struck by a Seattle police patrol vehicle in the US.
After Shah Rukh Khan collaborated with south starlet Nayanthara for his latest action-entertainer 'Jawan', the buzz is that Salman Khan will be collaborating with Samantha Ruth Prabhu for Karan Johar's next. Speculations are there that the film might also feature Anushka Shetty and Trisha are also being considered for the film which will be directed by 'Shershaah' director Vishnuvardhan.
Latest News: Sunny Deol Wishes PM Narendra Modi
Sunny Deol wrote on X, "Happy Birthday our Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, wishing you best of health and happiness always. #HappyBirthdayModiJi." Akshay Kumar posted a photo featuring himself and PM Modi on X. He wished, "Happy Birthday @narendramodi ji. Keep inspiring us, year after year. Wishing you great health, prayers and happiness always." Kajol tweeted, "Happy Birthday to our honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji! May your vision for a stronger India continue to thrive, and may this year bring great accomplishments."
Happy Birthday our Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji, wishing you best of health and happiness always.#HappyBirthdayModiJi
— Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) September 17, 2023
Latest News: Kangana Ranaut Wishes PM Narendra Modi
Actress Kangana Ranaut shared a photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 73rd birthdy and penned down a note, writing, "Happy birthday to the most loved leader in the world, an ordinary man who rose to the heights of empowerment through his hard work and perseverance and became the architect of New Bharat. You are not just a Prime Minister for the people of Bharat, like Lord Rama your name is etched in the consciousness of this nation forever. Wishing you a long and healthy life sir @narendramodi #HappyBirthdayModiJi #NarendraModi #narendramodibirthday."
Bollywood News: Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar Set The Dance Stage On Fire
Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar are all set to entertain the audience with their latest film 'Thank You For Coming'. The sex-positive comedy is slated for release on October 6, 2023. As the cast has been busy promoting the film, Bhumi and Anil shared a video of them dancing to the 'Mr India's iconic song 'One Two Ka Four'. As soon as they shared the video, it became an instant hit.
Bollywood News: Jawan Mints Rs 725 Crore Worldwide
Shah Rukh Khan's latest release 'Jawan' has set a new benchmark in the Hindi film industry. The film not only managed to woo the audience but also set the cash registers ringing. As per the latest updates, the Yash Raj Film's latest venture starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi has collected Rs 725 crore at Box Office globally.
Bollywood Latest News: 'Tiger vs Pathaan' Shoot To Begin In March 2024?
Speculations are doing the round on the internet that Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will team up again for 'Tiger vs Pathaan', and the duo will begin the shooting for the film in March 2024. 'Tiger vs Pathaan's script is locked after the two mega-stars of Hindi cinema gave their nod to the script. This film is a huge milestone moment because it sees the two giants of Indian cinema to come together for a full-fledged film after their box office juggernaut Karan Arjun. Tiger vs Pathaan is part of the fabled YRF Spy Universe. An official announcement for the upcoming film is awaited.
Entertainment News: Priyanka Chopra Wishes Nick Jonas On Birthday
As singer-actor Nick Jonas turned a year older, his wife Priyanka Chopra shared a special birthday wish for him and called Jonas the 'greatest joy' of her life. On the occasion of Jonas' birthday (September 16), Priyanka took to her Instagram handle and posted a series of pictures of the couple and also added an adorable photo of their daughter Malti Marie with Nick. The first photo shows Priyanka giving him a kiss on his cheek. The following image is a fuzzy shot of the couple, followed by a photograph of Nick playing golf. The next picture is of Priyanka having some fun moments on the golf course. Then there is a cute photo of Daddy Nick feeding Malti.
Trending News: Salman Khan Wishes Niece Alizeh Agnihotri
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan shared an adorable birthday note for his niece and producer Atul Agnihotri-Alvira Khan Agnihotri' daughter Alizeh Agnihotri, who turned 25 recently. The actor took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture of him and his niece along with a note. The note read, "Mamu par ek ehsaan karo, jo bhi karna dil aur mehnat se karna! Always yaad rakho, Life mein go straight and turn right. Only compete with yourself. Fit hone ke chakkar mein same mat ho jaana, aur alag hone ke chakkar mein sabse alag mat ho jaana. And moossssssst importantly, ek baar jo tumne commitment kardi toh phir mamu ki bhi nahi sunnnaa!! @alizehagnihotri."
Entertainment News: Parineeti Chopra Gets Miffed At Paps
AAP leader Raghav Chadha and actress Parineeti Chopra are rumoured to be getting married on September 24 in Udaipur. Amidst busy preparations for her wedding, the actress was recently spotted in Mumbai, making her way out of her car. However, when paps called her to pose for the photos, she wasn't very happy seeing them taking her videos. The actress was seen getting miffed at the cameraperson and saying, "I didn’t ask you to come. Sir, please stop it. I am requesting you."
Trending News: Priyanka Chopra Condemns Indian Student's Death
Global icon Priyanka Chopra reacted to Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula's death which happened in the United States earlier this year in January. For the unversed, the 23-year-old student, who was a resident of Andhra Pradesh and studying in the US, died in January this year after she was hit by a Seattle police patrol vehicle. A bodycam video revealed that an officer made fun of her death. Sharing a post reporting about Jaahnavi’s death, Priyanka called the incident 'appalling.'