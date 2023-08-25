LIVE Updates | Today's Trending Entertainment News: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Offer Prayers At Mahakal Temple
Bollywood Trending News Today: Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's break-up rumours have surfaced online once again, leaving fans in a tizzy.
ENTERTAINMENT NEWS TODAY, August 26: Bollywood celebrity gossip, news updates, big movie announcements, Box Office Collections breaking records and much more - If you are the type who loves to read it all - then fret not, and get your daily dose of it on Zee News Entertainment LIVE BLOG which covers not just Bollywood but also from around the world. From Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor's break-up news sending netizens into a frenzy to checking out Day 1 Box Office Collections of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's Dream Girl 2 and Nushrratt Bharuccha's Akelli, we will cover all. There's more spice coming up for all our readers on a weekend.
Trending Bollywood News: Amid Breakup Rumours, Arjun Kapoor Drops Heartwarming Comment On Malaika Arora's Post
Fans have been left devastated after several breakup rumours of the B-town's beloved couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora. However, the duo has not addressed them so far. Going strong, amid the rumours, Arjun dropped an adorable comment on Malaika's latest post. Taking to Instagram, Malaika shared a video on the occasion of International Dog Day. She captioned the post, "#InternationalDogDay: I couldn't have asked for a better companion to spend my shoot days with. Isn't he such a natural? Celebrating today and every day with my superstar, Casper."
Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Spotted At Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple - Watch
Actress Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have been snapped offering prayers at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple ahead of their wedding. 'Kesari' actress and the AAP Leader got engaged in May and many celebs including Priyanka Chopra graced the event. Parineeti and Raghav's much-anticipated wedding is expected to happen in September this year.
Guns & Gulaabs: Shreya Dhanwanthary Opens up About Working With Dulquer Salmaan
Actor Shreya Dhanwanthary is currently getting a lot of praise for her performance in the recently released web series ‘Guns & Gulaabs’. Set in the early ’90s in the unpredictable and precarious town called Gulaabganj, the series is an ode to Bollywood in the nineties. 'The Family Man' creators Raj and DK have helmed the show.
On sharing the screen with Dulquer, Shreya said, "Reuniting with Dulquer has been an absolute delight. Our on-screen chemistry is something that unfolded naturally, and I believe it adds an extra layer of depth to our characters. We bounce off each other's energy effortlessly, which translates beautifully on screen. I would like to extend my gratitude to the fans for the outpouring of appreciation and love."
Kareena Kapoor Khan Slays In Red
Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to make her digital debut. The actress posted a new set of photos from her much-awaited upcoming movie titled 'Jaane Jaan' that hits OTT on September 21. Captioning the sultry post, Bebo wrote, "Are you red-dy for it? I clearly am given my outfit choice! Super kicked to have worked with these lovely artists, @itsvijayvarma @jaideepahlawat - expect more from this fab trio."
Fans Rejoice As Salman Khan Completes 35 Years In B-Town
It goes without saying that Salman Khan is a beloved bollywood actor that enjoys widespread fame and love in abundance. To celebrate the glorious 35 years of 'Tere Naam' actor, fans from all across the world took to their social media handles to trend #35YearsOfSalmanKhanReign.
Bollywood News Today: Amitabh Bachchan and SRK Coming Together?
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who were last seen together sharing screen space in 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna', are all set to mark their return together on the screen after 17 years for a new project. According to IANS, quoting a source: “There is an interesting project in the works where Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan will once again be sharing the screen together. Not a lot of news surrounding this project is out yet, but there will soon be more updates and news coming out.”
Bollywood News Today: MM Keeravani On Kangana Ranaut's Performance
Academy Award-winning music composer MM Keeravani has heaped praise on Kangana Ranaut saying that the actress has given a 'stunning performance' in the upcoming film 'Chandramukhi 2'. Kangana and Raghava Lawrence starrer 'Chandramukhi 2' had its grand audio launch in Chennai on Friday.
Hollywood News Today: Bernie Marsden No More
Rock legend, guitarist Bernie Marsden who was known as the lead of the hard rock band Whitesnake has passed away at the age of 72 due to health issues. According to IANS, the news of the musician's passing was announced by band leader and lead singer David Coverdale, who confirmed that his bandmate and dear friend Bernie died on August 24, with his family members by his side.
Talking to social media, on August 25 night, the singer wrote: “I’ve just woken up to the awful news that my old friend and former Snake Bernie Marsden has passed. My sincere thoughts and prayers to his beloved family, friends and fans. A genuinely funny, gifted man, whom I was honoured to know and share a stage with.”
Bollywood News Today: Famous Lyricist Dev Kohli Dead
Veteran lyricist Dev Kohli, who penned memorable superhit Bollywood songs like 'Ye Kaali Kaali Aankhen' and 'Dil Deewana, Bin Sajna Ke Maane Na' or 'Chalti Hai Kya Nau Se Bara' – passed away on Saturday morning. He was 80. READ FULL STORY
Latest Bollywood News: Ayushmann Khurrana Gets His Biggest Opening
Dream Girl 2 has managed to rake in a double-digit opening with Rs 10.69 Crore at the Box Office. With a good push on Day 1, Ayushmann Khurrana also got his biggest opener to date. Dream Girl 2 is produced by Balaji Motion Pictures Of Ektaa R Kapoor and is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. READ FULL STORY
DREAM GIRL 2 DAY 1 COLLECTIONS
Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday's Dream Girl 2 earns Rs 10.69 Crore on Day 1. The perfect comic timing coupled with an ensemble star-cast of actors such as Paresh Rawal, Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, Seema Pahwa and Manoj Joshi.
Kriti Sanon At Siddhivinayak Temple
After winning the National Award in the Best Actress category for her phenomenal performance in Mimi, Kriti Sanon headed to the famous Shri Siddhivinayak Temple with her family to offer her prayers. READ FULL STORY
Bollywood News Today: Gadar 2 Box Office Report
Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2 is now inching towards crossing the Rs 500 crore mark. As per Sacnilk.com, the film earned nearly Rs 7 crore on its third Friday. The movie is directed by Anil Sharma and released in theatres on August 11, 2023.
Hollywood News Today: Rapper Blueface Hospitalised
Rapper Blueface was taken to the hospital after a stabbing incident at a Los Angeles boxing facility, TMZ reported. Blueface, 26, was practising for a boxing contest in October at the time of the incident on Wednesday at the Kaminsky Boxing Gym on Reseda Boulevard. He took to his Instagram stories and said that he would be unable to compete on October 14. Today, some random person stabbed me. won't recover quickly.
Bollywood News Today: AR Rahman Picks 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' Over 'Oppenheimer'
The legendary music maestro AR Rahman congratulated actor R Madhavan after his movie 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect,' won the Best Feature Film at the 69th National Film Awards. He took to X and wrote, " Congrats Madhavan….I still remember the impact of your movie watching at Cannes … have to confess now (great timing)… I liked yours better than #Oppenheimer).”
Congrats Madhavan ….I still remember the impact of your movie watching at Cannes ….have to confess now (great timing)… I liked yours better than #Oppenheimer https://t.co/aGJQsK3u87
— A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) August 25, 2023
South Cinema Update: Vijay Deverakonda On Samantha
Vijay Deverakonda shared his experience of shooting with actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. He told ANI, "The whole experience of shooting it will be a very fond memory for life. The relationships I've formed with Samantha and Shiva, are the two people I spent the most time with, and shared a lot of memories and highs and lows with. I will always enjoy thinking about the making of this film..."
Latest Bollywood News Today: Malaika-Arjun Break-Up
The stunning celebrity Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's personal life has been hogging a lot of attention currently. Amid break-up rumours, Malla took to her IG Stories and dropped a cryptic note. Take a look here:
Entertainment News: Disha Patani, Mouni Visit Mumbai Restaurant
B-Town BFFs Disha Patani and Mouni Roy were papped at a Mumbai restaurant on Friday night. The divas were joined in by a friend as they stepped out in the city.
Television Latest Update: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Aishwarya Sharma Gets Attacked By Dog During Task
Actress Aishwarya Sharma, who is currently seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi, left her fans shocked after she shared a few photos of her injuries she incurred on the sets. The actress was performing a stunt when she got attacked by a dog and suffered bruises.
Bollywood News: Mohit Raina says he always struggles with drinking scenes
Actor Mohit Raina, who will next be seen in 'The Freelancer', has stated that he finds it difficult to enact drinking scenes on the screen. For the show, Mohit spent enough time to understand the nuances of his character Avniash Kamath. Talking about the same, Mohit Raina said, "Well to stay true to the story I had to show the transition of the character from early failures in life to a mature guy who has lived his life and gained experience."
Yami Gautam Feels Ecstatic As OMG 2 Crosses 120 Crores
Actress Yami Gautam has expressed her excitement as her latest release 'OMG 2's box office collection has crossed Rs 120 crores at the Box Office. The actress, while expressing her gratitude to the audience for all the love and appreciation on her film, said, "Seeing your work being loved by so many, and receiving an outpour of praises is truly one of the most surreal feelings in the world! I am feeling beyond grateful for all the love that OMG2 has been receiving from the audience and at the box office."
Maddam Sir' Fame Yukti Kapoor Joins Cast Of 'Keh Doon Tumhein'
'Maddam Sir' fame Yukti Kapoor opened up about joining the new show 'Keh Doon Tumhein' and shared her excitement on being part of it. Yukti, who will be seen in a thriller genre show for the first time said, " I am extremely elated to be a part of Keh Doon Tumhein. This is the first time that I’ll be a part of a thriller genre murder mystery show. Kirti has different layers to her character and varied emotions which will be an interesting part to portray. I hope the audience showers us with love and appreciation."
Divya Agarwal Speaks About Her Character In TatluBaaz
Actor Divya Agarwal, who will be seen next in web-show 'TatluBaaz', spoke about playing a simple girl on-screen and said that somewhere she relates to her character in the series. Divya talked about essaying the role of Disha Singh in the show and said, "Disha is a very simple and sweet girl who has fallen in love with TatluBaaz (Dheeraj Dhoopar)."
Latest Trending Update: Ghoomer New Song Unveiled
Actor Abhishek Bachchan unveiled the new song 'Taqdeer Se Taqraa' from his recent release 'Ghoomer'. Taking to Instagram, Abhishek treated fans with a song video. He wrote, "When it comes to paving a path for yourself, #TaqdeerSeTaqraa and win over odds 100 SONG OUT NOW." In the video, Saiyami Kher is seen doing intense training while Abhishek keeps an eye on her.
Bollywood Trending News: 'Gadar 2' To Be Screened At New Parliament Building
Actor Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer action drama film 'Gadar 2' recently caused a tsunami at the box office as the film has now entered Rs 400 crore club. Now, the film achieved another feat as the makers hosted a special screening of the film in the New Parliament House, New Delhi for the Lok Sabha members. The film was screened at the New Parliament building on Friday at 11:00 am and will continue for three days. There will be five shows every day for the Lok Sabha members.
Chandramukhi 2: Kangana Ranaut Poses With Favourite MM Keeravani
Kangana Ranaut shared a picture with music composer MM Keeravani from the audio launch of the movie 'Chandramukhi 2'. Kangana posed with Keeravani and dropped the picture on her Instagram story along with a caption that read, "With my absolute favourite and the Pride of Bharata, academy and multiple national awards recipient Shri MM Keeravani." She also posted a group photo featuring Raghava Lawrence and P Vasu. The music for 'Chandramukhi 2' has been composed by Oscar winner MM Keeravani.
Bollywood News: Disha Patani's Music Video Kyun Karu Fikar Gives International Vibes
Disha Patani has finally unveiled her directorial prowess with the vibrant song 'Kyun Karu Fikar' which clearly is the newest girl anthem of the year. The music video itself exudes a promise of grandeur, standing tall on international-level standards. Disha's transition from in front of the camera to behind it has been met with awe, and rightfully so. The artistry behind each frame and the meticulous attention to detail are reminiscent of a seasoned director's work. As the song's lyrics echo the sentiment of wanting to embrace carefree living, Disha seems to be doing just that in her directorial debut, fearlessly embracing a new challenge.
Bollywood Trending News: Alaya F shares the series of pictures from her travel diaries
Actress Alaya F is currently holidaying in Paris and she seems to be enjoying every bit of the experience. In a recent social media post, Alaya F gave a sneek peek into the vacation and shared the series of pictures from her first day of travel diaries from Paris where she is seen enjoying her own and quality time in the pictures.
Anil Kapoor Shares Photo Of Sonam Kapoor And Her Son Vayu
Anil Kapoor is one of the most phenomenal actors of his generation. The actor has been enthralling the silver screen with his long and successful career, which boasts of a filmography of iconic films. Moreover, he seems to have defied age itself, as he has been ageing like a fine wine.
Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's Fighter to wrap up shoot by October
Siddharth Anand's upcoming directorial 'Fighter' starring Deepika Padukona and Hrithik Roshan is all set to enter the final leg. According to the Pinkvilla, the shooting for the film starts tomorrow and Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor will be participating in the shoot where they will be capturing some dramatic scenes from the climax. The team will then shoot for three songs, which will be completed in six days.
‘RRR’ Actor Ram Charan Extends Wishes To 69th National Film Awards Winners
Actor Ram Charan on Friday penned down a sweet note as her extended heartfelt wishes to the winners of the 69th National Film Awards. Ram Charan conveyed his sentiments, saying, "A moment of pride, as we celebrate the winners of the 69th National Film Awards. A Clean Sweep by my near and dear. Heartiest Congratulations to: Team RRR and the visionary SS Rajamouli Garu on their six National Awards. MM Keeravaani Garu, Prem Rakshith, Kaala Bhairava, Srinivas Mohan, King Soloman, DVV Entertainment, DV Danayya Garu, It's been a remarkable journey.
National Film Awards 2023: Check Out Kriti Sanon's Celebration Pics
The announcement of the winners at 69th National Film Awards have created a widespread stir on the internet. Actress Kriti Sanon won the award of the'Best Actress' in a feature film category for her portrayal of a surrogate mother in 'Mimi'. She shared this honor with Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi. Both the actresses congratulated each other on the same. Kriti went on to share a glimpse of how she celebrated this huge win.
Janhvi Kapoor Says THIS About Self-Love And Dating
Actress Janhvi Kapoor has opened up about dating and relationships. She shared that as a Gen Z woman, she has learnt that having high standards is not being picky but valuing yourself enough to know what you deserve.
Popular social media content creator and actor, Kusha Kapila, takes the driver’s seat once again to pick up Tinder users to meet their dates. In a new episode for Swipe Ride, they talk about transparency and authenticity in dating, being confident in your own skin and not negotiating on your expectations.
National Film Awards 2023: Allu Arjun's Reply to Vijay Deverakonda Is Winning Hearts
While netizens await the release of Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Kushi', Allu Arjun, in his style, couldn't contain his excitement either. Vijay Deverakonda took to his social account and congratulated Allu Arjun on winning the national award.
Referring to Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming release 'Kushi', Allu Arjun replied to the wishes of Vijay Deverakonda in his way and commented,"Thank you sooooooo muchhh my sweetest brotherrrr...I am very KUSHI right now"
Bollywood News: Esha Deol's Film Ek Duaa Gets Special Mention In Non-Feature Category At National Awards
It was a proud moment for Esha Deol as her first film as a producer 'Ek Duaa' got a special mention at the 69th National Award in the category of Non-Feature Films. Esha took to Instagram and shared the stills from the film along with a gratitude note.
Trending Bollywood Scoop: Is Arjun Kapoor Dating Kusha Kapila?
After rumours of a break-up between Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor hit social media a few days back, fresh reports of the actor dating popular digital content creator and influencer Kusha Kapila shocked fans. The social media star, however, has rubbished all these claims which were first made by a Reddit user. READ FULL STORY
Hot Bollywood Buzz Today: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan On Largest iMax?
Jawan is all set for its grand screening at the world's largest IMAX screen in Stuttgart, Germany. The world's largest IMAX screen currently stands in Leonberg near Stuttgart, Germany, and measures 38 by 22 m (125 by 72 ft). READ FULL STORY
Latest Bollywood News: SRK's New Jawan Poster
Shah Rukh Khan dropped the new poster of his upcoming movie Jawan which displays all five different looks from the film. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.
K-Pop Star In India: Who Is Aoora?
Popular Korean-pop star Aoora after paying a foot-tapping tribute to Bappi Lahiri with a new version of his cult hit 'Jimmy Jimmy' performed his take on RD Burman's mellifluous classic, 'Yeh Shaam Mastani' at a flash mob performance at Mumbai's Marine Drive on August 23. READ FULL STORY
Trending Bollywood News Today: Akelli First Reviews Are Here!
Nushrratt Bharuccha's spine-chilling thriller Akelli is directed by Pranay Meshram. The spine-chilling thriller presents the story of the fight for freedom of a young woman, a production by Ninad Vaidya, Nitin Vaidya, Aparna Padgaonkar, Shashant Shah, and Vicky Sidana of Dashami Studioz. Viewers watched it First Day First Show and this is what the reviews look like:
69th National Film Awards:
Kriti Sanon congratulated her co-star Pankaj Tripathi with a special message on winning the award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the film ‘Mimi’. Taking to the Instagram story, she wrote, “Congratulations to my favvwvv @pankaitri pathi sir!!Your father would be so so proud."
Latest Bollywood News: Kareena Kapoor's digital debut
Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to make her digital debut with a movie titled 'Jaane Jaan'. It will be released on September 21 coinciding with her birthday. Besides Kareena, it also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. The film, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, is adapted from ‘Devotion of Suspect X’.
IS IMRAN KHAN MAKING A COMEBACK?
Actor Imran Khan quit acting after 2015 and is these days active on social media. He hinted at making a comeback to films, and recently accepted his mistake of focusing only on the negative reviews he got for his 2010 film 'Break Ke Baad'. He even posted IG Stories of how many critics slammed his performance back then.
Today's Trending Bollywood News: Akelli Full HD Movie Leaked
Nushrratt Bharuccha's spine-chilling thriller Akelli which opened in cinemas today has been hit by piracy. The movie is available for free download on various notorious sites such as Tamilrockers, and Telegram among others.
DREAM GIRL 2 TWITTER REVIEW: Here's what fans think
Cinelovers thronged theatres today to catch the FIRST DAY FIRST SHOW of Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday's comedy-drama 'Dream Girl 2'. The verdict is out and we have some reactions coming in from viewers on Twitter. Take a look here:
Trending Entertainment News: Shanaya Kapoor's Acting Debut
Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya concludes the first shooting schedule of Mohanlal's 'Vrushabha'. Taking to Instagram, Shanaya shared a picture with the team of the movie and wrote, “And it’s a wrap as we conclude the first shooting schedule of #Vrushabha.”
Latest Bollywood Trending News: Dream Girl 2 Full HD Movie Leaked
Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday's Dream Girl 2 has reportedly been leaked on torrent sites hours before its release on August 25, 2023. It is reportedly available on notorious sites such as Tamilrockers, Moviespie, and Telegram among others.
Trending News From South: King Of Kotha Box Office Collection Day 1
Dulquer Salmaan's gangster drama opens at Rs 7.7 crore as per early estimates reported by Sacnilk.com. Directed by Abhilash Joshiy, the film has been produced by Dulquer Salmaan along with Zee Studios.
Bollywood News Today: Nushrratt Bharuccha Sizzles At Akelli Screening
Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha looked sexy in a black thigh-high slit cut-out bodycon dress with smokey eyes and black high heels at the Akelli special screening held in Mumbai last night.
Latest Bollywood News: Dream Girl 2 Special Screening
Dream Girl 2 at the special screening held for the film fraternity on August 24, 2023. Navya Nanda, Suhana Khan, and Shanaya Kapoor also turned up at the screening to extend support to their BFF - Ananya Panday.
TRENDING BOLLYWOOD NEWS: 69th National Film Awards
Anupam Kher's ‘The Kashmir Files’ won the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration at the 69th National Film Awards on Thursday. He wrote on Twitter, “NATIONAL AWARD: Delighted and proud that #TheKashmirFiles won the prestigious and most important #NationalAward - Nargis Dutt award for #BestFeatureFilm on national integration. Not only as an actor but also being an executive producer on the film I am so happy for this recognition for our film. Would have loved to win an award for my acting too. Par agar saari khwahishein poori ho jaaye to aage kaam karne ka maza aur utsaah kaise aega! Chaliye! My heartfelt congratulations to every winner! Jai Ho!”
Dream Girl 2 comedy-drama is produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures and is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. A special screening was held in Mumbai last night which saw the who's who of the industry making their way to the event.
Entertainment News Today: Dream Girl 2, Akelli Release Today
Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday's fresh on-screen jodi is ready to entice the audiences in Dream Girl 2. Besides this big commercial outing, there is Nushrratt Bharuccha's thriller 'Akelli' also opens in cinemas today.