LIVE | Trending Entertainment News & Bollywood Buzz: Khichdi 2 Teaser Released, Film To Release In Theatres On Diwali

Trending Entertainment News & Bollywood Buzz: Khichdi 2 Teaser Released, Film To Release In Theatres On Diwali
Check the latest trending entertainment News & celebrity gossip here.
Trending Photos
Excel Entertainment's 'Fukrey 3' and P Vasu's 'Chandramukhi 2', which arrived in cinemas on September 28, are performing well at the Box Office. The films earned Rs 8.82 crore and Rs 8.25 crore on their opening day.
Budding actress and Bigg Boss fame Archana Gautam and her father, who were visiting the Congress party office in Delhi, were manhandled and attacked by a group of miscreants.
Actor Randeep Hooda recalled slipping into depression after his film 'Battle Of Saragarhi' got shelved.
The teaser of Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon's upcoming film 'Ganapath: A Hero Is Born' by dropped by the makers today. The film is set in the post-pandemic and dystopian era which will be a never-seen-before world. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film will arrive in theatres on October 20, 2023.
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' and Prabhas's 'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire' will face a big Box Office clash this Christmas as both films are arriving in theatres on December 22, 2023.
Bollywood News: Khichdi 2 Teaser Released, Film To Release In Theatres On Diwali
The iconic Parekh family from the Indian television show 'Khichdi' is all set to return to cinemas with the second installment of the film. On Saturday, the teaser of 'Khichdi 2 - Mission Paanthukistan' was dropped by the makers. The much-anticipated sequel will finally hit theatres on November 17, lighting up the screen and triggering a tablatod laughter tsunami just in time for the Diwali holidays. It is directed by Aatish Kapadia and distribured by Zee Studios, the film will be released worldwide.
'KHICHDI 2' LOCKS RELEASE DATE: 17 NOV DIWALI. #Khichdi2: Mission Paanthukistan will release in cinemas on 17 Nov 2023 #Diwali2023. A #ZeeStudios worldwide release, the film is presented by #HatsoffProductions.
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 30, 2023
Regional Cinema: Tamannaah Bhatia Shares Glimpse Of Aranmanai 4
Actress Tamannaah Bhatia, who will be seen next in the fourth installment of 'Aranmanai', shared the poster of the film on Instagram. The VFX laced poster shows a woman, clad in a saree with her hair opened, holding hands of two children - a girl and a boy. The three characters stand at a black main gate and looking at a spooky house.
The 'Baahubali' actress captioned the poster writing, "She wrote, “Here is the smashing first look of the much awaited #Aranmanai4 Hold on to your seats, we’ll see you in Pongal 2024!"
Actor Siddharth Reacts To Chithha Event Incident, Calls It 'Disappointing'
Actor Siddharth was promoting his recent released 'Chithha' (dubbed as Chikku in Kannada) in Bengaluru when he faced the wrath of ongoing Cauvery water crisis after some pro-Kannada activists intervened and asked the actor to stop the event. Siddharth was interacting with the press media about his film when the event was disrupted by the activists. Now, reacting to the incident, the actor said it is 'disappointing' to see his film's event being cancelled due to the ongoing Cauvery water battle with Tamil Nadu. Siddharth argued that his movie has no relation to the dispute between the two states and mentioned that the ruckus caused a huge loss to the makers.
Khufiya: Tabu Hails Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj
Actress Tabu, who is soon going to be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's 'Khufiya', said in an interaction with the media that there is no one in the Industry who has explored Shakespeare better than Vishal Bhardwaj.
Tabu and Vishal have together given us some really great films. When this director-actor duo teams up, the audience certainly knows they have a hit on its way. Vishal Bhardwaj's next film 'Khufiya' is going to release soon which stars Tabu in the leading role. In a candid conversation, she opened up about working with Vishal Bhardwaj, her character in Khufiya and much more.
Ganapath Teaser: Jackie Shroff Hails Son Tiger Shroff
After the intriguing teaser of the action thriller film 'Ganapath: A Hero is Born' starring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon unveiled today, a proud father and actor Jackie Shroff couldn’t hold back from showering love and praises on his son.
Jackie took to Instagram and shared Ganapath's teaser and wrote, "Mehnat, sabki izzat aur kaam pe Dhyan, will take u a long way. Always be what you are. Keep inspiring the kids. My pride @tigerjackieshroff mera bachha hai tu. All the best for #Ganpath. Ganpati bappa moray #Ganapath in cinemas this Dussehra, 20th Oct. #GanapathTeaser."
Entertainment Update: Anupam Kher visits Ayodhya
Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who visited the holy city of Ayodhya for the first time in his life today, opened up about his program and why it was important for him to come to Hanuman Garhi here.
Talking to ANI, Kher shared the reason behind his visit to Hanuman Garhi, “Last year I took the decision to visit different religious places to offer my prayers. The second decision is to go to border areas of the country. We have prepared a program, which we will announce here. It is about Lord Hanuman temples, and therefore it was important to come to Hanuman Garhi.”
Entertainment News: CBFC Reacts To Actor Vishal's Corruption Allegations
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) issued a statement after Tamil actor Vishal alleged that some officials from the board took a bribe of Rs 6.5 lakh for granting censor certification of the Hindi version of his film 'Mark Antony'.
The statement read, "It has been noticed that despite the online certification system i.e. E-Cinepramaan in place and regular updates on new system improvements for the film producers/applicants, they still choose to apply through intermediaries or agents. This goes against the objective of eliminating third-party involvement in the certification process. With the implementation of aggressive digitization, complete process automation, and emphasis on minimal human intervention, the interference of intermediaries/agents has come down significantly however, the practice still exists in some regions which is defeating the purpose of transparency and smooth functioning of the certification process."
Kartik Aaryan Enjoys Ice Bath In Aesthetic Video From Kashmir - Watch
After wrapping a "power-packed action schedule" of ‘Chandu Champion’, actor Kartik Aaryan celebrated it by enjoying an ice bath in a river in Kashmir. Taking to Instagram, Kartik shared a ice bath video of himself and captioned it, “Wrapping up a Power Packed Action Schedule with a First time experience of an Ice bath in the river that too in Kashmir, #BucketList #RecoveryMode#ChanduChampion.” As soon as the ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ actor posted the video, his fans and industry members flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.
Mission Raniganj: Actor Pavan Malhotra Opens Up About His Role In Akshay Kumar-Starrer Film
Actor Pavan Malhotra, who is gearing up for his upcoming survival drama ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’ on Friday opened up about his role and experience of shooting for the film.
Talking to ANI, Pavan gave insight into his character, saying, “Before the shooting, I was not aware of this miners story. Gill Saab, the engineer, who was called Capsule Gill, was a man who saved his life and how his entire team rescued the miners and saved the lives of 57 miners and put his life at risk. The fact that he went underground and was the last man to come out after saving the miners. This story is about engineers and the role I am playing in the film is that of a capsule man. The capsule man is called to dig a hole through which a capsule is inserted. Through this, the trapped miners are rescued. I am delighted that the director and producers backed a story like this. The director had this script for a long time. The fact that Akshay said yes and the producer did likewise made sure that this project eventually happened.” Actor Ravi Kishan, who is playing Bholaa, a miner, shared his experience.
Actor Allu Arjun Drops Heartwarming Video For Wife Sneha
Actor Allu Arjun on Friday shared an adorable post for his wife Sneha on her birthday. He took to Instagram and dropped a video where he collected her random moments and wrote, "Happy birthday cutiee" and called her "Sunshine of my life."
As soon as he posted the video, netizens chimed the comment section with heartfelt birthday wishes. Arjun and Sneha tied the knot on March 6, 2011, and have two kids named Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha. Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu Arjun is all set to come up with 'Pushpa 2 - The Rule'. The film will hit the theatres on August 15, 2024.
'Skanda' Day 1 Box Office Collection - Deets Inside
Helmed by Boyapati Sreenu, power-packed actioner 'Skanda: The Attacker' stars Ustaad Ram Pothineni and the talented Sreeleela. The much-awaited movie took the box office by storm on its opening day.
As per a report by Sacnilk, 'Skanda' earned 11.50 Cr India net on its first day for all languages. Earlier, the film was supposed to be released on September 15. However, it has now hit the screens on September 28.
Janhvi Kapoor Recalls Finding Morphed Photos Of Her On 'Almost Pornographic Pages'
As glamourous as it may sound, life of a star kid isn't just rosy. Recently, Actor Janhvi Kapoor has opened up about growing up in today's paparazzi culture. In an interview with Newslaundry, Late Sridevi's daughter has made some hard-sounding relevations. Acknowledging that paparazzi cameras have always been a part of her life, Janhvi said that since childhood, people with or without consent, took pictures of her and sister Khushi Kapoor.
Meezaan Jafri Opens Up About Bond With ‘Yaariyan 2’ Co-Stars
Actor Meezaan Jafri, who is gearing up for the upcoming drama film ‘Yaariyan 2’, on Friday got candid about his bond with co-stars Divya Khosla Kumar and Pearl V Puri.
Meezaan told ANI, “Divya ji was my neighbour for 15 years and I have shifted now. I didn't get the chance to work with her earlier. Finally, we worked on this film. Through this film, I got a chance to know her as an actor. I think we have become close friends today. Even Pearl I met in this film only. Before that I actually didn’t know him. We have now become close friends. The friendship that is translated is also appearing on the screen and people are liking it. And that’s what our film is about Yaariyan. So you will see the journey of three friends.” Adding to the excitement of the film, the makers on Wednesday unveiled the trailer.
Kangana Ranaut-Starrer Tejas To Drop Teaser On Gandhi Jayanti?
Building more excitement among the audience, the makers of ‘Tejas’ starring Kangana Ranaut are all set to unveil the teaser.
'Tejas’, revolves around the extraordinary journey of Tejas Gill, an Air Force pilot, and aims to inspire and instil a deep sense of pride in the valiant soldiers who tirelessly defend our nation, confronting numerous challenges along the way.
The Indian Air Force was the first of the country's defense forces to induct women into combat roles in 2016.
As per a source close to the film, "Tejas will be releasing its first asset teaser on Gandhi Jayanti, October 2. The film is directed by Sarvesh Mewara, and stars Kangana Ranaut in the pivotal role."
Kangana Ranaut-Starrer 'Chandramukhi 2' Earns Rs 11.7 Crore At Box Office
Delighting cinemabuffs out there, the sequel to the comedy horror 'Chandramukhi' was released in theatres on September 28. Helmed by P. Vasu, 'Chandramukhi 2' starred Raghava Lawrence and Kangana Ranaut in lead roles. The music of the much-awaited film has been composed by MM Keeravani.
Parineeti Chopra Drops Dreamy UNSEEN Wedding Video
Nation's favourite couple Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got hitched on September 24. Although, it has been a few days but the fans are still in awe of their fairy-tale wedding. Parineeti Chopra planned a few surprises here and there and ensured that her wedding it ultra special. Showcasing her love, now, the actress has dropped her wedding video with the song playing in the background and you won't stop gushing over the adorable couple.
Fukrey 3's Actor Varun Sharma Steals The Show
Actor Varun Sharma’s standout performance in 'Fukrey 3' is winning the audiences' hearts. Everyone who has watched the film has only endorsed Varun Sharma's portrayal of Choocha in the latest installment of the 'Fukrey' franchise.
One trade expert tweeted, "But the one who’s bound to walk away with ceetees and taalis is - no prizes for guessing - #Choocha (#VarunSharma). His cheeky one-liners, the bromance (with his gang of friends) and one-sided romance (with #BholiPunjaban) is the soul of #Fukrey3".
Trailer of 'Mumbai Diaries 2' Released
Medical drama 'Mumbai Diaries' is coming back with a new brand season. The second season will see a return of its ensemble cast including Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Tina Desai, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satyajeet Dubey, Natasha Bharadwaj, Mrunmayee Deshpande and Prakash Belawadi alongside newer cast members including Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Ridhi Dogra.
On Friday, the makers unveiled the trailer for the upcoming season, which will unfold with the doctors, trainees, and staff of Bombay General Hospital dealing with the aftermath of the terror attacks and their personal struggles that follow, juxtaposing it against the devastation brought by the Mumbai floods.
I Am Really Proud Of Tiger Franchise: Salman Khan
Superstar Salman Khan is all set to make November special for his fans as his film 'Tiger 3' will be released in theatres this Diwali.
Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 also stars Katrina Kaif. Expressing gratitude to fans for showering love on his character Avinash Singh Rathore over the years, Salman said, "I'm really proud of the Tiger franchise. Tiger has got unanimous love and support from not only my fans but also from the audience across the world for over 10 years now! I’m really humbled that my character has resonated with so many people globally."
'Jawan Becomes Highest-Grossing Hindi film
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s recently released action thriller 'Jawan' continues to achieve new heights as the movie has now become the highest-grossing Hindi film in the country. On Thursday, the film collected Rs 5.82 crores which took the film’s total collection to Rs 525.50 crores. With this, SRK’s action thriller film has surpassed the lifetime collection of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer ‘Gadar 2’.
Yash's 'KGF 3' To Release In 2025, Shooting In 2024
Actor Yash has secured a place for himself in the hearts of millions of people with the blockbuster franchise 'KGF'. The actor enjoys a pan-India fan following and is among the most-loved actors of the country. He is all set to mark his return with the third installment of the hit series 'KGF'. A PTI report stated that the film will be released in theatres in 2025 and the shooting of the project will commence in 2024.
Kannada Film Industry Support Karnataka 'bandh'
The Kannada film industry on Friday joined the bandh called to oppose release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu with actors, producers, directors and technicians staging a sit-in demonstration in Bengaluru. Actors Shivarajkumar, Darshan, 'Duniya' Vijay and Dhruva Sarja were among those who took part in the protest held near Sri Gururaja Kalyana Mantapa.
The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce on Thursday announced support to the day-long bandh after a meeting, Theatres across the State have canceled the shows till evening, with the Karnataka Film Exhibitors Association backing the shut-down.
Entertainment News: Yash's KGF 3 To Arrive In 2025
The third part of Kannada blockbuster “KGF”, starring Yash, will release in 2025, according to the spokesperson from Hombale Films. Production will begin on the third part of the pan India franchise by December 2023.
"On the fifth anniversary of 'KGF' on December 21, we will announce the release plan of 'KGF 3'. The initial round of discussion between the director, producer and actor for 'KGF 3' has happened and a storyline has been discussed. The shoot will begin in October 2024 and the film release in 2025. An official announcement about the release of 'KGF 3' will be made in December this year," spokesperson of Hombale Films told PTI.
Box Office Collection: Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War Earns Rs 1.30 Crore
Vivek Agnihotri's latest medical-thriller 'The Vaccine War', which released in theatres on September 28, has taken a slow start. The film starring Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, Pallavi Joshi and Raima Sen, gives an insight into India's remarkable victory in preparing the best vaccine to save the world from the hazardous COVID-19 pandemic. According to Sacnilk report, 'The Vaccine War' minted Rs 1.30 crore net on its opening day at domestic Box Office.
Regional Cinema Update: Kannur Squad Box Office Collection Day 1
Actor Mammootty's latest crime-thriller film 'Kannur Squad', which arrived in theatres on September 28, managed to make a decent start at the ticket windows. The film is directed by Roby Varghese Raj and written by Muhammed Shafi and actor Rony David. It also stars Vijayaraghavan, Kishore, Rony David, Shabareesh Varma and Azees Nedumangad.
As reported by industry tracker Sacnilk, while the Mammootty-starrer could not make a solid start at the Box Office, it still earned Rs 2 crore on its opening day. However, it has received positive response from the critics and the audience and there are chances that it may witness a jump in the collection over the weekend.
Entertainment News: 'Chandramukhi 2' Box Office Collection Day 1
Tamil-language comedy horror film 'Chandramukhi 2' starring Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence arrived in theatres on September 28. The film has been directed by P Vasu, and produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under the banner of Lyca Productions. The film has performe well at the Box Office despite facing a clash with 'Jawan', Pulkit Samrat's 'Fukrey 3', Siddharth's 'Chithha' and Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Vaccine War'.
'Chandramukhi 3' has made a business of Rs 7.5 crore at the Box Office on its first day in all languages, as per Sacnilk.
Bollywood News: 'Darran Chhoo' Trailer Out
Actors Karan Patel and Ashutosh Rana will star together in quirky comedy 'Darran Chhoo'. The film is set for release on October 13, 2023. On September 29, the makers dropped the trailer of Bharat Ratan's film.
KARAN PATEL - ASHUTOSH RANA IN QUIRKY COMEDY: 'DARRAN CHHOO' TRAILER OUT NOW… 13 OCT RELEASE… #KaranPatel and #AshutoshRana feature in the quirky comedy-entertainer #DarranChhoo, which arrives in cinemas on 13 Oct 2023… Directed by Bharat Ratan…
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 29, 2023
Bollywood Latest News: Fukrey 3 Box Office Collection
Excel Entertainment's latest release 'Fukrey 3' starring Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, and Pulkit Samrat, witnessed a decent opening. The film arrived in theatres on September 28 and faced a Box Office battle with Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' and Anupam Kher-Nana Patekar's 'The Vaccine War'. It collected Rs 8.82 crore on the first day.
Ganpati Visarjan: Rajkummar Rao, Isha Koppikar, Amruta Fadnavis Lead Beach Clean-Up Drive
Bollywood stars Rajkummar Rao, Amruta Fadnavis and Isha Koppikar were spotted at the biggest clean-up drive at Juhu Beach on Friday, post Ganpati Visarjan. The country was celebrating Ganeshotsav for the last 11 days, and witnessed its conclusion on Thursday. Post the visarjan of Ganesh idols, celebrities teamed up with an NGO and joined hands in cleaning the beaches, preserving the natural beauty of the city. The beach clean-up drive was scheduled at Juhu Beach at 7 a.m.
Rajkummar wore a black tee and joggers, and completed the look with a pair of sunglasses. He can be seen walking on the beach, and talking to the paparazzi.
Bollywood News: Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon's 'Ganapath' Teaser Out
The teaser of Pooja Entertainment's upcoming mass entertainer starring Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan is out. Following the poster launch, the teaser revelation by the makers has taken the film's anticipation to new heights among the fans. This thrilling glimpse assures viewers that Ganapath: A Hero is Born is a roller-coaster ride of action, emotions and entertainment. The terrific duo of Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon had caused a sensation with their previous release 'Heropanti'. Their sizzling and adorable chemistry was loved by their fans.
Entertainment News: Prabhas Vs Shah Rukh Khan Big Clash On Dec 22
After 'Adipurush's' debacle, Prabhas's fans have been waiting with bated breath for the release of 'Salaar'. The film is helmed by 'KGF' maker Prashanth Neel and is touted to be n action-thriller about a violent man. The film was initially set for release on September 28, but has now been delayed by the makers. 'Salaar' starring Prabhas, Shruti Hassan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, Meenakshi Chaudhary, is all set to arrive in theatres on December 22, 2023 and will clash with Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu's 'Dunki', which is also releasing on the same date.
Bollywood News: Kriti Kharbanda Hails Beau Pulkit Samrat
As actor Pulkit Samrat’s comedy film ‘Fukrey 3’ was released on Thursday his girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda took to her social media and penned down an appreciation post for him. Taking to Instagram, Kriti shared a poster for Pulkit from ‘Fukrey 3’ and wrote, “Oh hunny! You’re so fine, you blow my mind! Hey hunny! Hey hey hey hunny! My ambarsariya boy, watching you on screen is nothing short of a magical experience! You let your eyes do the talking and allowed people to look into your soul, the soul of hunny!”
Showbiz News: Priyanka Chopra Steps Out On Date Night With Nick Jonas
Actress and global icon Priyanka Chopra was spotted enjoying a date night with her husband and American singer Nick Jonas. While Priyanka looked stunning as ever in an all-black outfit, Nick looked dapper in shades of brown and olive colours. The celebrity duo recently skipped the wedding festivities of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, held in Udaipur last week.
Yo Yo Honey Singh, Sonakshi Sinha’s track 'Kalaastar' to be out on this date
Post the grand success of their track 'Desi Kalakaar' rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh and actor Sonakshi Sinha are collaborating once again after 9 years. The duo will be seen collaborating on the song 'Kalaastar'. On Friday morning, Yo Yo Honey Singh announced the official release date of the song. Taking to Instagram, Singh dropped a new poster of the song which he captioned, "Save the date KALAASTAR 15th October. Thank u everyone for loving n supporting !!"
Bollywood News: RajKummar Rao Urges People To Take Part In 'Swachhata Hi Seva' Campaign
Actor RajKummar Rao on Friday morning took part in a beach clean-up drive at Juhu Beach in Mumbai. Speaking to ANI, RajKummar hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Swachhata Hi Seva" campaign, urging citizens to do their bit to ensure public places are clean and tidy. "This is a very important initiative. We all should take part in Modi ji's 'Swachta hi Sewa' as it is very important to keep our city and country clean," he said. On his 105th episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to people for 1 hour of shramdaan for the swachhata (cleanliness) at 10 am on October 1 calling the initiative- 'Ek tareekh ek ghanta ek saath'.
Bollywood News: Ranbir Kapoor Celebrates Birthday With Fans
Actor Ranbir Kapoor turned 41st on Thursday. And guess what? He managed to take out some time from his special days for his fans. In the evening some of his fans assembled outside his Mumbai residence to wish him on his special day. Ranbir took time out his schedule to meet the fans and greeted them. He even posed for photos with some of them and cut his birthday cake.
Excitement levels off the charts as Ranbir Kapoor graces his birthday with a surprise visit to his dedicated fans!
— Amit Karn (@amitkarn99) September 28, 2023
RK celebrating his birthday with fans
fans#RanbirKapoor #RanbirKapoorBirthday pic.twitter.com/yK90xZwEzu
— Ranbir Kapoor Online (@ranbirkapooron) September 28, 2023
Latest Film Update: Siddharth's Chithha Leaked Online
Actor Siddharth's latest Tamil drama 'Chithha', which arrived in cinemas on Thursday (Sept 28), was leaked online within hours of its release. The development is expected to have left the makers disappointed as the full film in HD print has been leaked online and made available for free download on several piracy websites. According to a Times Now report, the entire film has been copied in HD quality for internet users to view and download Chithha.
Bollywood News: Disha Patani Brutally Mobbed By Kids
Actress Disha Patani had stepped out for a dinner outing in Mumbai on Wednesday night when the actress got mobbed by a bunch of kids. She was accompanied by her former rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff. As they exited the restaurant, Disha got surrounded by children who asked her for some help. The actress had to struggle to make her way to her car. A paparazzo account shared the video of the incident and hailed the actress for maintaning her calm when the incident took place.
Actor Siddharth Leaves Film Event Mid-Way Following Disruptions By Protestors
Tamil actor Siddharth's film 'Chithha' released in theatres on Thursday. As the actor was interacting with the press during a promotional event of the film, he was left surprised after a few pro-Kannada protestors walked into the venue, raising slogans. The protestors disrupted the event and asked the actor to stop it immediately. The protestors said that the program is unnecessary when the Cauvery issue is raging. Siddharth, who was seen seated for a few minutes, left the theatres after the situation worsened.
Bollywood News: Tiger Shroff's Ganapath Teaser To Be Out Soon
The teaser of Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Ganapath: A Hero Is Born' will be dropped by the makers on Friday (Sept 29). The film is billed a pan-India 'mass entertainer' and set in a futuristic world and promises to be a 'visual spectacle'. It is set to arrive in theatres on October 20 and will be released in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.
GANAPATH TEASER TOMORROW
— Tiger Shroff Perfectionist (@iMAHIRTIGERIAN) September 28, 2023
Entertainment News: Ram Pothineni's Skanda Leaked Online In Full HD Format
'Skanda' is the latest heavy-action mass entertainer from Tollywood's star Ram Pothineni. For the first time in his career, Ram, who aced the mass avatar with Ishmart Shankar, layered up a bit more for Boyapati Srinu's Skanda. The film arrived in theatres on September 28 alongside Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence-starrer 'Chandramukhi 2' and actor Sidharth's emotional-drama 'Chithha'. However, within hours of its release, the film became a victim of piracy and was leaked on several torrent sites.