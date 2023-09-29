LIVE | Trending Entertainment News & Bollywood Buzz: Khichdi 2 Teaser Released, Film To Release In Theatres On Diwali

Zee News Entertainment blog brings all the latest buzz and updates from Bollywood and the entertainment world. Ragneeti's wedding continues to make buzz around the grand ceremony. Taking to Instagram, Parineeti Chopra dropped an adorable wedding video. Moving on, Excel Entertainment's 'Fukrey 3' and P Vasu's 'Chandramukhi 2', which arrived in cinemas on September 28, are performing well at the Box Office. The films earned Rs 8.82 crore and Rs 8.25 crore on their opening day.

Budding actress and Bigg Boss fame Archana Gautam and her father, who were visiting the Congress party office in Delhi, were manhandled and attacked by a group of miscreants.

Actor Randeep Hooda recalled slipping into depression after his film 'Battle Of Saragarhi' got shelved.

The teaser of Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon's upcoming film 'Ganapath: A Hero Is Born' by dropped by the makers today. The film is set in the post-pandemic and dystopian era which will be a never-seen-before world. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film will arrive in theatres on October 20, 2023.

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' and Prabhas's 'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire' will face a big Box Office clash this Christmas as both films are arriving in theatres on December 22, 2023.

Follow this space for regular and latest updates from the showbiz and glamour world.