IPL 2023 Highlights | IPL Buzz, Trending Opinions, Reactions: Rashmika Mandanna To Perform In Opening Ceremony

IPL 2023 LIVE Updates: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is less than a week away now. In just a few days’ time, defending champions Gujarat Titans will step on the field to take on four-time winners Chennai Super Kings in the first match of the 16th season at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 31. All the teams have begun their practice session in full force looking to start IPL 2023 in top form.

The likes of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya have already started delighting the fans although the first match is some way away. With the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 coming to an end on Sunday (March 26), all the focus is now on the biggest T20 league in the world – IPL 2023. A day before the IPL 2023 opener, we are getting ready for Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings to address the media.