IPL 2023 Highlights | IPL Buzz, Trending Opinions, Reactions: Rashmika Mandanna To Perform In Opening Ceremony
IPL 2023 BUZZ and Reactions Highlights: Less than a week away from the T20 league 2023 opener on March 31, check out all the news, buzz and rumours around the T20 League.
IPL 2023 LIVE Updates: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is less than a week away now. In just a few days’ time, defending champions Gujarat Titans will step on the field to take on four-time winners Chennai Super Kings in the first match of the 16th season at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 31. All the teams have begun their practice session in full force looking to start IPL 2023 in top form.
The likes of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya have already started delighting the fans although the first match is some way away. With the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 coming to an end on Sunday (March 26), all the focus is now on the biggest T20 league in the world – IPL 2023. A day before the IPL 2023 opener, we are getting ready for Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings to address the media.
Indian Premier League 2023: Rashmika Mandhana to perform in opening ceremony
The BCCI have confirmed that Bollywood star Rashmika Mandhana will join Tammannah Bhatia and Arijit Singh in performing at the IPL 2023 opening ceremony, which will begin at 6pm at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday (March 31). Check HERE...
Get ready for a dazzling and unforgettable evening _@iamRashmika will be performing LIVE during the #TATAIPL Opening Ceremony at the biggest cricket stadium in the world - Narendra Modi Stadium! __
__ 31st March, 2023 - 6 PM on @StarSportsIndia & @JioCinema pic.twitter.com/nNldHV3hHb
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 30, 2023
IPL 2023: GT captain Hardik Pandya getting ready for opener
Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya is getting ready for the opening match of the IPL 2023 against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings tomorrow. Check Hardik Pandya's preparations here...
Getting ready to roll, and roar __#AavaDe | #TATAIPL2023 | #GTvCSK | @hardikpandya7 pic.twitter.com/8dfGZyCJW3
— Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) March 29, 2023
Indian Premier League 2023: MS Dhoni & CSK celebrate Dwaine Pretorius birthday
MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings celebrated the birthday of South African all-rounder Dwaine Pretorious ahead of their IPL 2023 opening match against the Gujarat Titans. Dhoni was heard saying on the video, "Kal kisi aur ka b'day mana lenge", with a big smile. Watch Dwaine Pretorious b'day celebrations HERE...
Wake up to a sweet start with DP birthday celebration from last night! __#WhistlePodu #Yellove __ @BritishEmpireOf pic.twitter.com/GYR5LFugog
— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 30, 2023
IPL 2023: Virat Kohli's phone full of daughter Vamika's pictures
Former Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli revealed that he loves clicking daughter Vamika's pictures at home and what's on his playlist currently.
Check out what RCB batter Virat Kohli says about daughter Vamika HERE.
Indian Premier League 2023: Jonty Rhodes is pumped up for Lucknow Super Giants
Former South Africa cricketer and mercurial fielder Jonty Rhodes is pumped up after Lucknow Super Giants pre-season camp. "Have really enjoyed the energy shown by the @lucknowsupergiants team in the build up to our first match in #TATAIPL2023 at our new home venue #ekanastadium . Looking forward to sharing the special occasion with our #LSGBrigade," Rhodes said.
Have really enjoyed the energy shown by the @lucknowsupergiants team in the build up to our first match in #TATAIPL2023 at our new home venue #ekanastadium . Looking forward to sharing the special occasion with our #LSGBrigade pic.twitter.com/LUkQ23X5hU
— Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) March 29, 2023
IPL 2023: DC vice-captain Axar Patel speaks up
All-rounder Axar Patel has been appointed the vice-captain of the Delhi Capitals for the IPL 2023 season with David Warner leading the side in Rishabh Pant's absence. Here is Axar Patel speaking up before season opener...
_: ___ ___________, ___ ____________ _
In conversation with our vice-captain at #QilaKotla before the start of our season _#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2023 | @akshar2026 pic.twitter.com/iLjjlgvKyP
— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 29, 2023
Indian Premier League 2023: CSK arrive in Ahmedabad for opener
Four-time champions Chennai Super Kings, led by MS Dhoni, have landed in Ahmedabad ahead of IPL 2023 opener against Gujarat Titans. GT captain Hardik Pandya will address the media at 530pm today followed by CSK press briefing at 545pm at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
_____ _____ _______ ___ ___ ___ ___#WhistlePodu #Yellove __ pic.twitter.com/ARJz85r1Oz
— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 29, 2023
LIVE IPL 2023 Buzz: All eyes will be on Harshal Patel as he play at RCB's home for 1st time!
Causing batters worry with every delivery _ ___#PlayBold #____RCB #IPL2023 @HarshalPatel23 pic.twitter.com/AS1XugaVFV
— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 29, 2023
LIVE IPL 2023 Buzz: Can Virat Kohli Bring Home The Cup For RCB?
Back home and back to business. _
On the grind and looking good! _#PlayBold #____RCB #IPL2023 @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/92rgYx3SJt
— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 29, 2023
LIVE IPL 2023 Buzz: Cameron Green In Action For Mumbai Indians
_ "Can't wait to see it when it's packed." - Same here Cam, same here! _#OneFamily #MumbaiMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians #TATAIPL #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/OJvCpQe73k
— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 29, 2023
LIVE IPL 2023 Buzz: Big Blow For Punjab Kings As Liam Livingstone Ruled Out
Liam Livingstone, the England batsman, won't be featuring in Punjab Kings' (PBKS) opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, as he is still waiting for a fitness clearance from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). Livingstone sustained a knee injury in December last year and hasn't played any competitive cricket since then. He played a crucial role in PBKS's team and had a remarkable IPL 2022, scoring 437 runs in 14 games at a strike rate of 182.08 and taking six wickets with his spin bowling. However, despite his outstanding performance, PBKS finished sixth for the fourth consecutive season.
LIVE IPL 2023 Buzz: Arjit Singh Set To Perform In IPL's Opening Ceremony
Get ready to rock & roll! _
To celebrate the biggest cricket festival, @arijitsingh will be performing LIVE during the #TATAIPL Opening Ceremony at the biggest cricket stadium in the world - Narendra Modi Stadium! __
__ 31st March, 2023 - 6 PM on @StarSportsIndia & @JioCinema pic.twitter.com/K5nOHA2NJh
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 29, 2023
LIVE IPL 2023 Buzz: From Arjit Singh's Live Singing To Tamannaah Bhatia's Dance Performance, Here's All You Need To Know IPL Opening Ceremony
Who will perform: While nothing is confirmed officially yet, it has been reported that Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia, Tiger Shroff, Katrina Kaif and Arijit Singh are among those who will be performing at the event.
LIVE IPL 2023 Buzz: Virat Kohli Opens Up On His New Tattoo Ahead Of RCB vs MI Game In IPL 2023
"Yeah, it is still a little bit of a work in progress. It is only half right now, so I really cannot explain the meaning of it."
LIVE IPL 2023 Buzz: Most successful captains in IPL
From Rohit Sharma To MS Dhoni - Check List Of Top 10
LIVE IPL 2023 Buzz: IPL 2023 Live Telecast Channels Out Side India
Where To Watch IPL Live Streaming Streaming In USA, Australia, England And New Zealand?
LIVE IPL 2023 Buzz: Top 5 Players Who Can Set The Stage Of Fire In India Premier League 16
From Sam Curran To Cameron Green - Check
LIVE IPL 2023 Buzz: Punjab Kings (PBKS) Strongest Playing XI For IPL 2023
From Shikhar Dhawan's Opening To Kagiso Rabada's Bowling Partner - Check
LIVE IPL 2023 Buzz: From IPL 2008 to 2022: Take A Look At Winners Trophy From Past 15 Seasons
#OnThisDay in 2008 @rajasthanroyals Won the IPL Trophy and captain @ShaneWarne leading the #RR Team.
It's thrilled Finished of Tournament and @rajasthanroyals have won!
What a finish !#RR having Without Big Name they Done it with Young sensation like pathan , Watson & jadeja pic.twitter.com/RXOPKajoyU
— cricket_Stats (@cricket_facts19) June 1, 2018
"Captaincy is a position in which I have been involved with over a number of years with different teams. It is not something that I have to have. You want to do as much as you can with a team (in any role). Shubman Gill is a really strong competitor. I'm sure he will learn a lot from a number of leaders he plays under. He is a fantastic guy with a great understanding of the game."
IPL 2023: BCCI reveals details about opening ceremony
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have revealed details about opening ceremony for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on March 31 from 6pm onwards. Following are the details of IPL 2023 opening ceremony...
Join @tamannaahspeaks in the incredible #TATAIPL Opening Ceremony as we celebrate the biggest cricket festival at the biggest cricket stadium in the world - Narendra Modi Stadium! __ _
31st March, 2023 - 6 PM IST on @StarSportsIndia & @JioCinema
Make sure to tune in & join! _ pic.twitter.com/u9HtOcD9tm
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 29, 2023
IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma says Jasprit Bumrah will be 'missed'
Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Mark Boucher explained how Jasprit Bumrah will be missed in IPL 2023 but it is opportunity for other youngsters to step up.
Read all about Rohit Sharma and Mark Boucher's thoughts HERE.
LIVE IPL 2023 Buzz: MS Dhoni Goes All Guns Blazing In CSK's Match Practice, Video Of Huge Six Goes Viral
Witnessing Dhoni's presence at Chepauk in Chennai is a delight for fans, and seeing him hit towering sixes is the cherry on top. Recently, CSK shared a video on Twitter showcasing Dhoni hitting a massive six during practice, causing coach Michael Hussey to applaud and the crowd to go wild.
LIVE IPL 2023 Buzz: MS Dhoni's top 7 records
Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a legendary figure in the glitzy and glamorous world of the Indian Premier League, having left an indelible mark in the hearts of cricket enthusiasts worldwide. With his steely resolve and unwavering spirit, Dhoni took the IPL by storm, leading the Chennai Super Kings to three IPL titles and two Champions League trophies. As a result, he solidified his reputation as one of the greatest captains in cricket history.
Here are top 7 records held by CSK captain
LIVE IPL 2023 Buzz: Check How IPL's prize money has gone up in last 15 years
Indian Premier League (IPL), overseen by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), generates its revenue through sponsorships and television viewership. VIVO, the title sponsor for IPL in 2018 and 2019, reportedly provided BCCI with Rs 440 crore. In 2022, BCCI earned more than Rs 1,000 crore from sponsorships.
LIVE IPL 2023 Buzz: Steve Smith Joins THIS Team Ahead Of IPL 2023, Set To Make Commentary Debut As Expert
Star Australian cricketer Steve Smith has joined the expert panel of Star Sports, the official television broadcasters of the IPL 2023, for the cash-rich league, starting on March 31. Smith will be making his broadcast debut with Star Sports, adding his invaluable insights and expertise. The 33-year-old cricketer on Monday posted a video on Twitter, saying, "Namaste India. I have got some exciting news for you. I am joining IPL 2023. I am joining an exceptional and passionate team in India."
LIVE IPL 2023 Buzz: AB de Villiers Pens Down Emotional Post For RCB; Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma React - Check
On Sunday, during the RCB Unbox event at Chinnaswamy Stadium, South African cricket legend AB de Villiers was inducted into the RCB Hall of Fame, and his jersey number was retired, prompting him to write a poignant message for the Royal Challengers Bangalore team. Along with West Indies great Chris Gayle, de Villiers was recognized for his contributions to the team.
LIVE IPL 2023 Buzz: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) IPL 2023 Analysis: KL Rahul's Form To Top International All-Rounders - In Pics
Lucknow Super Giants, led by KL Rahul, will kick off their Indian Premier League 2023 campaign against the Delhi Capitals on April 1, 2023, at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Despite being new to the league in 2022, the Super Giants impressed everyone by qualifying for the playoffs. However, they were eventually eliminated by the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator. Due to their impressive performance last season, the Lucknow franchise is now considered a strong contender to win the IPL title in 2023. The team is backed by a solid management team, consisting of head coach Andy Flower and team mentor Gautam Gambhir, a former India batsman who has won two IPL championships with the Kolkata Knight Riders.
LIVE IPL 2023 Buzz: Ben Stokes Will Not Bowl In First Few Matches Of IPL 2023
Ben Stokes will begin the 2023 IPL season as a specialist batter and has recently undergone a cortisone injection to manage an injury in his left knee. Although he has been struggling with knee issues, Stokes was bought for a significant amount of INR 16.25 crore (approximately US$ 1.9 million at the time) by Chennai Super Kings in the auction. The English all-rounder arrived in India last week and has been training with his new teammates ahead of their first match in Ahmedabad on Friday. Chennai Super Kings will face defending champions Gujarat Titans in their season opener.
IPL 2023 LIVE: PBKS SWOT Analysis
Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) will begin their IPL 2023 season against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Checkout their SWOT analysis below.
LIVE IPL 2023 Updates: Arjun to replace Bumrah?
Son of India's legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar will be part of the Mumbai Indians franchise after joining them in 2021. With Jasprit Bumrah and Jhye Richardson injured, Arjun can finally get a chance to play.
LIVE IPL 2023 Buzz: What Are The New Rule Changes Ahead Of IPL 2023?
BCCI has introduced a new umpiring signal for the Impact Player rule, which is set to be implemented during IPL 2023. The Impact Player concept is aimed at adding a fresh tactical and strategic dimension to the game while also advancing the T20 format, as stated by BCCI. This rule empowers the captain to nominate an Impact Player who can be brought in at the beginning of the innings, after the completion of an over, or when a wicket falls or a batter retires during an over. To signal the entry of the Impact Player, the umpire will raise and cross their arms. Nonetheless, if a wicket falls mid-over, the bowling team cannot introduce an Impact Player.
LIVE IPL 2023 Buzz: Umran Malik is ready
Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik is set for the upcoming IPL 2023 season. The SRH pacer was picked up by the Indian cricket team after his stellar show in the IPL 2022 season.
Hey you , yes you. You are our greatest fan #OrangeFireIdhi #OrangeArmy #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/ctOTmgUcrC
— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) March 28, 2023
LIVE IPL 2023 Updates: PBKS SWOT Analysis
Punjab Kings (PBKS) will begin their contest with a match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on April 1. Here's a SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats) analysis of the Punjab Kings ahead of the IPL 2023.
LIVE IPL 2023 Buzz: Shikhar Dhawan has a point to prove
Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan has a point to prove this season to the Indian selectors. The left-handed opener is struggling to find a place in the Men in Blue side for quite a while and this IPL season could be a game-changer for him.
IPL 2023 LIVE Updates: Kohli's fiery knock against CSK
Throwback: Checkout Virat Kohli's superb knock of 90 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2020. Watch the video below.
Thread
Ball by ball highlights of Virat Kohli 90(52)* vs Chennai super kings 2020. This knocks displays the art of running between the wickets by Virat scoring 90 runs with only 4 sixes and 4 fours with 28 1s and 11 2s.#ViratKohli
Part 1: @imVkohlipic.twitter.com/T9LS8lyFjs
— Ananay Sethi (@Annipaaa) March 28, 2023
India Premier League 2023: Virat Kohli dons new RCB jersey
Royal Challengers Bangalore have released a picture with former captain Virat Kohli donning the new RCB jersey. Check Kohli in new jersey ahead of IPL 2023 here...
A regal sight of @imVkohli in his new attire, ready to set the stage on fire. _#PlayBold #____RCB #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/leS5RY7Jx4
— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 28, 2023
IPL 2023: Shah Rukh Khan launches 'Knight Club'
Kolkata Knight Riders owner and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has launched 'Knight Club' - a loyalty program for his franchise - ahead of IPL 2023. Watch SRK talk about 'Knight Club' HERE...
The wait is finally over, fam! _
Introducing the #KnightClub app. Your one-stop-shop for all things KKR - Earn Knight tokens, rise up in the leaderboard, and get to win exclusive KKR Merchandise!
Ekdam Fatafati App for our Fatafati fans.@iamsrk pic.twitter.com/wygzK0j8UQ
— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 28, 2023
Indian Premier League 2023: Joe Root bonding with Yuzvendra Chahal
Former England captain Joe Root has fit right into the Rajasthan Royals team for his first season of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Root's bonding with RR teammate Yuzvendra Chahal is already going viral. Check HERE...
India Premier League 2022: Fans go crazy as MS Dhoni hits the gym
MS Dhoni is a massive draw for all Chennai Super Kings fans, even at the age of 41. As CSK skipper hit the gym ahead of practice session at Chepauk, a video of fans' reaction went viral on social media.
Check CSK fans reaction as MS Dhoni hits the gym HERE.
IPL 2023: Steve Smith confirms return with 'special' team
Former Australia captain Steve Smith confirmed his return to the IPL 2023 with a 'special' team. Which team will it be after Smith hadn't registered himself for the IPL 2023 auction. Smith had gone unsold in the IPL 2023 mega auction. Check Steve Smith's message here...
— Steve Smith (@stevesmith49) March 27, 2023
India Premier League 2023: Varun Chakravarthy's big 'mystery' reveal
Off-spinner Varun Chakravarthy will unveiling a big 'mystery' for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) fans on Tuesday (March 28). What will the big revelation be?
Mystery Varun, Inviting you to the Mystery Club!
Big reveal tomorrow! _@chakaravarthy29 #AmiKKR #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/QWUsY1fpXu
— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 27, 2023
IPL 2023: Cameron Green poses for Mumbai Indians
Australian all-rounder Cameron Green is expected to be the next big thing in IPL for the Mumbai Indians. Green was bought by Rohit Sharma's side for Rs 17.5 crore to replace the likes of Kieron Pollard. Here's a glimpse of Green in 'Blue and Gold'...
_____ in MI ____ & ____ _#OneFamily #MumbaiMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians #IPL2023 #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/ctZfK0Uzvi
— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 27, 2023
IPL 2023 LIVE Buzz, Opinion and more: Aaron Finch on LSG
Aaron Finch believes that KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock will be key for Lucknow Super Giants' performance in the upcoming IPL 2023.
IPL 2023 LIVE Updates: Who will replace Quinton de Kock?
LSG opener Quinton de Kock will join the Lucknow Super Giants late in the IPL 2023. Kyle Mayers and Deepak Hooda can be likely replacement for the South African till he joins his side back.
LIVE IPL 2023 updates: Steve Smith will be part of IPL
"Namaste India. I’ve got some exciting news for you. I am joining IPL 2023. Yes, that’s right. I am joining an exceptional and passionate team in India," said Steve Smith in a video posted from his social media account.
LIVE IPL 2023 Buzz: MS Dhoni is here!
MS Dhoni starts practice ahead of the IPL 2023 for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Chepauk Stadium. Watch the video below:
Nayagan meendum varaar…#WhistlePodu #Anbuden pic.twitter.com/3wQb1Zxppe
— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 27, 2023
LIVE IPL 2023 Buzz, Trending Opinions and more: Sandeep Sharma gets a team
Sandeep Sharma will play for the Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. he is replacing injured Prasidh Krishna in the squad after remaining unsold in the mini-auction.
LIVE IPL 2023 updates: MS Dhoni chants at CSK practice
Fans could not keep themselves calm at the Chepauk Stadium, Chennai as CSK started their practice ahead of the IPL 2023 season.
Fans turning out in big numbers already in #Chepauk to see #CSK practice session.#CSK #ChennaiSuperKings pic.twitter.com/lW1NWGNEBR
— Santhana Kumar (@sandy_twitz) March 27, 2023
LIVE IPL 2023 Buzz and updates: Huge blow to RR
Veteran fast bowler Sandeep Sharma will replace Prasidh Krishna in the Rajasthan Royals squad in the upcoming IPL 2023 season.
LIVE IPL 2023 buzz: DC schedule
Check all the details of Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2023 - Schedule, Player list, best playing 11 and more below. DC will miss their captain Rishabh Pant in the upcoming season for sure.
LIVE IPL 2023 Buzz and news: KKR announce new captain
Kolkata Knight Riders announce new captain in Shreyas Iyer's absence. Nitish Rana will lead the side as Iyer is ruled out of the tournament due to a back injury.
LIVE IPL 2023 Buzz: PBKS announce Bairstow replacement
Punjab Kings have signed uncapped Australian all-rounder Matthew Short as a replacement for Jonny Bairstow. He was the player of the tournament in the recent Big Bash League (BBL).
IPL 2023: Can RCB eng their title drought?
Royal Challengers Bangalore have not won a single IPL title. Fans would be expecting their side to end the wait finally in the upcoming 2023 IPL season.
WE ARE READY FOR #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/aetYWTvMZE
— RCB LOVER (@RCB_LOVER18) March 27, 2023
IPL 2023 LIVE Updates: Gayle and AB de Villiers' jersey retired forever
In the recent event of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the franchise retired the jersey of both legends of the game who once played for them. The fans were allowed to watch the full squad practice of RCB, a first-of-its-kind initiative in the T20.
IPL 2023: Mohammed Shami has landed in Ahmedabad
Team India pacer Mohammed Shami joined his Gujarat Titans teammates in Ahmedabad on Monday (March 27). Shami will be leading the attack for the IPL defending champions this season. Watch Mohammed Shami's welcome here...
Sensational _____ is here! ___#AavaDe | #TATAIPL2023 | @MdShami11 pic.twitter.com/XBFqt4f1cb
— Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) March 27, 2023
India Premier League 2023: KKR's Strongest Playing 11
Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out out at least first-half of IPL 2023. However, they have plenty of fire power to make up for his absence.
Check out KKR's strongest playing XI for IPL 2023 HERE.
IPL 2023: Coaches Brian Lara, Dale Steyn prepare SRH team
Sunrisers Hyderabad coaches Brian Lara and Dale Steyn are keeping a close eye on their team's training session ahead of IPL 2023. Check out Lara and Steyn in action in Hyderabad here...
Plotting the T-winning ways __#OrangeFireIdhi #OrangeArmy #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/sSxIHRzXJM
— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) March 26, 2023
Indian Premier League 2023: Washington Sundar joins SRH teammate
All-rounder Washington Sundar has reached Hyderabad to join his Sunrisers Hyderabad teammates ahead of IPL 2023. Watch Washington Sundar's arrival in Hyderabad here...
_ mode _ for Washingt_ _
Welcome _, Washi _@Sundarwashi5 | #OrangeFireIdhi #OrangeArmy #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/IQLJtsZBW1
— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) March 27, 2023
Indian Premier League 2023: MS Dhoni paints Chepauk 'yellow'
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni has set about spreading some 'Yellove' around Chepauk ahead of IPL 2023. Watch Dhoni paint seats 'yellow' in Chepauk here...
"__________ _______ _______"
Anbuden Awaiting for April 3__ pic.twitter.com/eKp2IzGHfm
— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 27, 2023
IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team analysis
With Virat Kohli back in form and Glenn Maxwell returning from injury, how do Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) stack up before IPL 2023?
Check RCB Team Analysis before the IPL 2023 HERE.
Indian Premier League 2023: Hardik Pandya joins Gujarat Titans in grand style
Skipper Hardik Pandya has arrived in Ahmedabad to join the Gujarat Titans ahead of IPL 2023. The Titans will open their IPL 2023 campaign against Chennai Super Kings on March 31. Watch Hardik join GT in style here...
Let's '____' to the good part_ _ #TitansFAM, swagat nahi karoge kaptaan ka? __ #AavaDe pic.twitter.com/k4U9P3DOPq
— Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) March 27, 2023
IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians Full squad and schedule details
Mumbai Indians will open their IPL 2023 campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 2 in Bengaluru.
Check Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 full squad, player list and schedule HERE.
Indian Premier League 2023: Rohit Sharma's MI cheer for Harmanpreet Kaur's MI Women team
Rohit Sharma, mentor Sachin Tendulkar, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and other members of Mumbai Indians team cheered Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians Women team to the WPL 2023 title. Watch here...
______, aaj ka #MIDaily hai hamare _________ ke naam! ___#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #WPLFinal _#MumbaiMeriJaan #AaliRe pic.twitter.com/eVev4FgWa7
— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 27, 2023
IPL 2023: Ravindra Jadeja, Ben Stokes take charge in CSK nets
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ben Stokes and Ravindra Jadeja opened their shoulders in the practice sessions in Chennai. Stoke and Jadeja will be seen in action in the IPL 2023 opener against Gujarat Titans on March 31.
Going Ballistic! ___#WhistlePodu #Yellove __ @imjadeja @benstokes38 pic.twitter.com/IZ0QjqNPXd
— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 26, 2023
Virat Kohli welcomes fans in Bengaluru
Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli welcomed a jam-packed M. Chinnaswamy Stadium for his team's first full practice session ahead of IPL 2023. Watch the electrifying atmosphere in Bengaluru here...
Nothing just the first team practice at Chinnaswamy and two of the legends of bengaluru back in front of our amazing fans __ @RCBTweets @ABdeVilliers17 @henrygayle pic.twitter.com/zxPK4Kstae
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 26, 2023
RCB add Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers to 'Hall of Fame'
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) had a glittering event in Bengaluru to celebrate their first full practice session in their home city and added former stars Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers to the RCB 'Hall of Fame' on Sunday (March 26).
A night to remember for all RCB fans! _
From game changers to history makers, we paid tribute to our Hall of Famers__in style during #RCBUnbox presented by Walkers and Co! _#PlayBold #____RCB #IPL2023 | @ABdeVilliers17 @henrygayle pic.twitter.com/3nIRboFtdg
— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 26, 2023
Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of all the Buzz, trending news and views in the buildup to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, which kicks off on Friday (March 31).
