Lok Sabha Election results 2019 Live Updates: BJP-led NDA gears up for ministry formation

Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy calls an informal cabinet meeting at 12.30 pm on Friday. He has called Janata Dal Legislature Party (India) meeting tomorrow at 1 PM in Bangalore. Janata Dal (S) party office will review the results of Parliamentary elections, says party spokesperson Ramesh Babu.
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau congratulated PM Modi for his party's resounding victory in the world’s largest democracy. In a statement, he says, “On behalf of the Government of Canada, I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his re-election.Over 39 days of polling, a record number of Indian citizens cast their votes and more women voted than ever before in the world’s largest democracy."
“Canada and India share tremendous people-to-people ties, with over one million people of Indian descent calling Canada home. Our longstanding friendship, together with our shared values, will continue to bring our two countries closer and help create new opportunities for our people.
“I look forward to continuing to work with Prime Minister Modi to improve the lives of Canadians and Indians alike through education and innovation, investing in trade and investment, and fighting climate change,” added Trudeau.
He also tweeted, "Congratulations to @narendramodi on your re-election as Prime Minister of India. Let’s keep working together to improve the lives of Canadians and Indians through education & innovation, investing in trade, and fighting climate change."
Donald Trump congratulates PM Modi on Twitter: "Congratulations to Prime Minister @NarendraModi and his BJP party on their BIG election victory! Great things are in store for the US-India partnership with the return of PM Modi at the helm. I look forward to continuing our important work together!"
Smriti Irani, the 'Giantslayer' of 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, polled over 4.6 lakh votes to register a win in the political hotbed of Amethi, a constituency which was considered a bastion of the Gandhi family for decades. Irani tweeted, "A new morning for Amethi, a fresh resolution. Thank you, Amethi. You placed your faith in development, let the lotus bloom. Thanks, Amethi #PhirEkBaarModiSarkaar #VijayiBharat to Amethi"
BJP has won 290 Lok Sabha seats and is leading on 13 other seats, as per the latest details on the website of Election Commission of India. The Congress party has been declared victorious on 51 seats and is leading on one seats. In all, the result has been declared for 512 seats so far. The counting for remaining 30 seats is still underway. All India Trinamool Congress (AITMC) won 19 seats, while is leading on three seats in West Bengal. Biju Janata Dal (BJD) won four seats and is leading on eight seats in Odisha. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu won 22 seats, while is leading on one seat. Janata Dal-United, an ally of BJP in Bihar, won 16 seats. The Shiv Sena -- another BJP ally -- has won 18 seats, YSRCP has won 21 seats and is leading on one. In Telangana, TRS won nine seats, as per details updated by the ECI at 7:50 am.
Lok Sabha election results 2019: Here are the winning figures of the parties as per the EC at 7:50 am
|RESULT STATUS
|Party
|Won
|Leading
|Total
|Aam Aadmi Party
|1
|0
|1
|AJSU Party
|1
|0
|1
|All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
|1
|0
|1
|All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen
|2
|0
|2
|All India Trinamool Congress
|19
|3
|22
|All India United Democratic Front
|1
|0
|1
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|9
|1
|10
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|290
|13
|303
|Biju Janata Dal
|4
|8
|12
|Communist Party of India
|2
|0
|2
|Communist Party of India (Marxist)
|2
|1
|3
|Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
|22
|1
|23
|Indian National Congress
|51
|1
|52
|Indian Union Muslim League
|3
|0
|3
|Jammu & Kashmir National Conference
|2
|1
|3
|Janata Dal (Secular)
|1
|0
|1
|Janata Dal (United)
|16
|0
|16
|Jharkhand Mukti Morcha
|1
|0
|1
|Kerala Congress (M)
|1
|0
|1
|Lok Jan Shakti Party
|6
|0
|6
|Mizo National Front
|1
|0
|1
|Naga Peoples Front
|1
|0
|1
|National People's Party
|1
|0
|1
|Nationalist Congress Party
|5
|0
|5
|Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party
|1
|0
|1
|Revolutionary Socialist Party
|1
|0
|1
|Samajwadi Party
|5
|0
|5
|Shiromani Akali Dal
|2
|0
|2
|Shivsena
|18
|0
|18
|Sikkim Krantikari Morcha
|1
|0
|1
|Telangana Rashtra Samithi
|9
|0
|9
|Telugu Desam
|3
|0
|3
|Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party
|21
|1
|22
|Other
|8
|0
|8
|Total
|512
|30
|542
The counting of votes polled in the Lok Sabha elections is underway across the country, which voted for 542 seats in seven-phases, beginning April 11 and ending on May 19.