Lok Sabha Election results 2019 Live Updates: BJP-led NDA gears up for ministry formation

24 May 2019, 08:26 AM Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy calls an informal cabinet meeting at 12.30 pm on Friday. He has called Janata Dal Legislature Party (India) meeting tomorrow at 1 PM in Bangalore. Janata Dal (S) party office will review the results of Parliamentary elections, says party spokesperson Ramesh Babu.

24 May 2019, 08:12 AM Canadian PM Justin Trudeau‏ congratulated PM Modi for his party's resounding victory in the world’s largest democracy. In a statement, he says, “On behalf of the Government of Canada, I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his re-election.Over 39 days of polling, a record number of Indian citizens cast their votes and more women voted than ever before in the world’s largest democracy." “Canada and India share tremendous people-to-people ties, with over one million people of Indian descent calling Canada home. Our longstanding friendship, together with our shared values, will continue to bring our two countries closer and help create new opportunities for our people. “I look forward to continuing to work with Prime Minister Modi to improve the lives of Canadians and Indians alike through education and innovation, investing in trade and investment, and fighting climate change,” added Trudeau. He also tweeted, "Congratulations to @narendramodi on your re-election as Prime Minister of India. Let’s keep working together to improve the lives of Canadians and Indians through education & innovation, investing in trade, and fighting climate change." Congratulations to @narendramodi on your re-election as Prime Minister of India. Let’s keep working together to improve the lives of Canadians and Indians through education & innovation, investing in trade, and fighting climate change. https://t.co/gwP3yUtQQn — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 23, 2019

24 May 2019, 08:06 AM Donald Trump congratulates PM Modi on Twitter: "Congratulations to Prime Minister @NarendraModi and his BJP party on their BIG election victory! Great things are in store for the US-India partnership with the return of PM Modi at the helm. I look forward to continuing our important work together!" Congratulations to Prime Minister @NarendraModi and his BJP party on their BIG election victory! Great things are in store for the US-India partnership with the return of PM Modi at the helm. I look forward to continuing our important work together! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2019

24 May 2019, 08:01 AM Smriti Irani, the 'Giantslayer' of 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, polled over 4.6 lakh votes to register a win in the political hotbed of Amethi, a constituency which was considered a bastion of the Gandhi family for decades. Irani tweeted, "A new morning for Amethi, a fresh resolution. Thank you, Amethi. You placed your faith in development, let the lotus bloom. Thanks, Amethi #PhirEkBaarModiSarkaar #VijayiBharat to Amethi" एक नयी सुबह अमेठी के लिए , एक नया संकल्प। धन्यवाद अमेठी शत शत नमन । आपने विकास पर विश्वास जताया, कमल का फूल खिलाया। #PhirEkBaarModiSarkaar #VijayiBharat — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 24, 2019