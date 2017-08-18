AIADMK merger talks: Here's how the numbers of two warring factions stand

Chennai: Tamil Nadu is all set to witness more significant developments following the merger of the two warring factions of AIADMK.

Here, we take a look at the number game in the coastal state.

The effective strength of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly is 234 in which at least 232 MLAs are eligible to vote.

AIADMK has 134 legislators. The magic figure required for the absolute majority in the House is 117.

Out of these, the E Palaniswami-led AIADMK (Amma) has 122 legislators whereas the Panneerselvam-led AIADMK (Puratchi Thalaivi Amma) has the support of 11 MLAs.

Sasikala's nephew TTV Dhinakaran too claims to have a support of 20 MLAs.

Now, if 'sidelined' Dhinakaran decides to pull out his support to OPS-EPS combined AIADMK (Amma) party and his supports MLAs follow suit, the OPS-EPS merger would be left with 114 MLAs, which is three short of the magic figure 117.

Earlier, on August 16, amidst the talks of the merger, Forest Minister and party treasurer Dindigul C. Srinivasan had asserted that "after the EPS-OPS combine, the AIADMK (Amma) faction will have the support of at least 114 MLAs, which will be three short of 117, the required number to form government in the state."

He concluded by saying that the party would go to any legal step to get the required figure.