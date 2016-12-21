Pakistan Army commander tells India to shun 'enmity', invites to join China-Pak Economic Corridor

Islamabad: As the tension between the two nuclear-armed neighbours continues to escalate since India conducted surgical strikes across the Line of Control in September, a Pakistan Army Commander on Wednesday invited New Delhi to join the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and share the fruits of future development by shelving anti-Pakistan activities and subversion.

Pakistan Army's Southern Command chief Lieutenant General Amir Riaz today said that India should shun enmity with Pakistan and join the CPEC along with Iran, Afghanistan and other Central Asian countries and enjoy its benefits, the Dawn reported.

Amir Riaz was addressing an awards distribution ceremony at Frontier Corps-Balochistan Headquarters in Quetta today.

He said Balochistan was on the path to economic development and the common people could not be misled by the self-exiled leaders.

"India's catchy slogans will not work because the people are aware of their designs and they cannot be misled," Lt General Riaz said.

He praised the services of the Frontier Corps personnel in the fight against terrorism and subversion in Balochistan saying that around 700 FC personnel had laid down their lives defending the country.

He further said that the enemy could not see Balochistan developing and moving towards prosperity.

He said Pakistan and its neighbouring countries could benefit from CPEC projects while the people can enjoy peace and stability by cooperating with the FC.

(With inputs from IANS)