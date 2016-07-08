PM Modi pays tribute to Gandhi, Mandela

Pretoria: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela and met anti-apartheid revolutionaries and families here on his maiden visit to South Africa.

"Amidst the lived history of an extraordinary struggle for justice. Prime Minister met anti-apartheid revolutionaries and families," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Vikas Swarup said in a tweet.

"Reliving the life of two legends," Swarup said.

The Prime Minister also paid floral tributes to Gandhiji's bust and inaugurated a special exhibition featuring both Gandhi and Mandela.

"Homage to a remarkable history. PM visits Constitutional Hill, earlier a prison which housed both Gandhiji & Mandela," he said in another tweet.

Modi also paid a visit to Nelson Mandela Foundation, a non-profit organisation founded by Mandela in 1999 to promote his vision of freedom and equality for all.

Modi is on five-day four-nation tour. He visited Mozambique yesterday and is on the second leg of his tour of Africa here. He will also visit Tanzania and Kenya.