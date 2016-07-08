Terrorism a shared threat, need to remain vigilant and cooperate: PM Modi in South Africa

Pretoria: Speaking in the South African capital Pretoria, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday stressed that terrorism is a shared threat which puts “the safety of our people at risk”.

Addressing a joint press conference at the Union Buildings here with South African President Jacob Zuma after holding delegation-level talks, PM Modi said President Zuma agreed with him that “we must be vigilant and cooperate to combat terrorism, regionally as well as globally”.

“President Zuma and I agreed that our two nations need to stay vigilant and actively combat it in our region and the world,” he said further.

Modi informed reporters that he thanked President Zuma during talks for South Africa's support for India's Nuclear Suppliers Group membership bid.

“We know we can count on active support of friends like South Africa,” PM Modi said.

Modi noted that India and South Africa have stood together against racial subjugation and colonialism.

“This visit is an opportunity to pay homage to two of the greatest people who walked this Earth - Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela,” Modi said, adding “Gandhi belongs as much to South Africa as to India”.

“Our struggles provide a strong foundation for our strategic partnership. There is potential to expand our business and investment ties further in areas of minerals, mining, chemicals and pharmaceuticals,” he stated.

The Indian PM informed that they have agreed to expand and improve “people-to-people contact between our two countries”.

“President Zuma and I also agreed on need to work closely on international issues and emerging global challenges,” he added.

Prior to the press briefing, the two leaders took part in delegation-level talks.

"Adding renewed vigour to an old friendship. PM @narendramodi & @SAPresident discuss India-SA ties," tweeted the Prime Minister's Office, tagging the photos of both leaders shaking hands.

India-South Africa: Partners in Progress - The two countries announce MoUs/Programme in four areas of cooperation pic.twitter.com/clyUMJI2Q2 — Vikas Swarup (@MEAIndia) July 8, 2016

Emerging engagements with a key African partner. PM @narendramodi and @SAPresident lead delegation level talks pic.twitter.com/9cKA29Xpf6 — Vikas Swarup (@MEAIndia) July 8, 2016

"A South African beginning! Ceremonial welcome greets PM @narendramodi on arrival at Union Buildings, Pretoria," tweeted Vikas Swarup, official spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs.

Modi arrived in South Africa on Thursday from Mozambique on the second leg of his four-nation African tour.

PM Modi will now attend an official lunch banquet hosted by President Zuma.

He will also attend a meeting with Indian and South African CEOs after which he will visit Constitution Hill, Johannesburg.

In the evening the Prime Minister will visit the Nelson Mandela Foundation. Later in the evening, he will address an Indian diaspora rally in Johannesburg following which he will leave for Durban.

On Saturday, the Prime Minister will visit Mahatma Gandhi`s Phoenix Settlement in Durban and undertake a train journey to Pietermaritzburg in memory of the 1893 incident when Gandhi was thrown off a train carriage on account of his skin colour.

He will also attend a reception to be hosted by the Mayor of Durban.

While in Africa, Modi will also visit Tanzania and Kenya.

(With agency inputs)