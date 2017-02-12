MNDF announces names of 15 candidates for Manipur election

Imphal: Manipur National Democratic Front (MNDF) today announced its list of 15 candidates for the Manipur Assembly polls to be held next month.

Announcing the list of the candidates, MNDF vice president Lien Gangte said that "the party will bring a change in Manipur."

The candidates are Th Nandakishor (Kshetrigao Assembly constituency), N Itomba Meitei (Keirao), K Ningthemjao (Andro), Y Romola Devi (Keishamthong), M Dinesh (Langthabal), S Achouba (Wangoi), L Thoiba (Oinam), W Bobbyjems (Kumbi), M A Zabar (Lilong), S Achoubi (Wangjing Tentha), Md Abdul Samad (Wabagai), Lien Gangte (Tengnoupal), Letjam Singson (Saikul), Hingba Thomas (Tadubi) and Mangcha Gangte (Henglep).

Elections will be held in 60 Assembly seats in the state.