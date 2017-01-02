Probiotic water: What is it and why you should be drinking it
New Delhi: Some of us may have come across probiotic yogurts and probiotic milk. Few fitness freaks may have been taking probiotic
supplements whereas some of the adventurous health-loving foodies may have even sampled probiotic chocolate.
And now, it's time for probiotic water to join the league of things that are essential for our day to day life.
Here's a quick refresher course in probiotics:
- It returns the good bacteria to your guts
- They are high in nutrients and probiotics and are incredibly beneficial for digestion and gut health
- The probiotic and lauric acid in kefir improves our digestive health and fight digestive issues like constipation, diarrhea, gastrointestinal infections, worms, viruses and more
- It strengthens our immune system, and might even improve the skin
Probiotics occur naturally in yogurt and some fermented foods, however, it's a little different when it comes to drinks. Both probiotic soda and probiotic water start with water kefir grains. And here, by grains it means, they are a combo of bacteria and yeast.
'Kefir' originated from parts of Eastern Europe and Southwest Asia. The name is derived from the Turkish word 'keyif', which means 'feeling good' after eating.
At home, these grains create the beverage water 'kefir' or the probiotic water as well as a sparkling beverage - sometimes called probiotic soda.
- The live microorganisms present in kefir help promote the immune system to natural suppress allergic reactions and aid in changing the body's response to the systematic outbreak points for allergies
- Kefir healthy bacteria play a large anti-carcinogenic role inside the body, making it a potential cancer-fighting food
