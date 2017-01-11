Delhi Metro services hit by technical snag again; commuters face harrowing time

New Delhi: There seems to be no end in sight to frequent technical snags for Delhi Metro's Blue Line.

Delhi Metro services were brought to its knees on Blue Line during the rush hours on Wednesday due to a technical snag at Dwarka end of the busy corridor.

What happened actually?

There were delays across the over 50-km-long line due to "recurrent Track Circuit drop" (signaling issue) at Dwarka, hindering movement of trains approaching from Noida and Dwarka sides.

It was rectified around 12.10 PM but it took time for normalcy to be restored as the snag had led to bunching of trains, a metro official said.

"Usually it takes me around 25 minutes to reach Rajiv Chowk from Mayur Vihar Phase I station. Today it took more than an hour to travel the same distance, that too in an overcrowded coach as it happened to be a rush hour," a commuter said.

Jan 3 snag

On January 3, thousands of commuters were left stranded as services crawled for several hours on the corridor due to issues in overhead wiring between Pragati Maidan and Mandi House stations.

The two branches of Blue Line (Line 3/4), that have gained considerable infamy due to frequent snags, connect Dwarka Sector 21 to Noida City Centre and Vaishali.

With around five interchange stations along its length, around 30 per cent of the total passenger volume or around 12 lakh commuters travel on Blue line of Delhi Metro on a daily basis.