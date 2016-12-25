Have you seen this rare video tweeted by PM Narendra Modi on Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birthday? WATCH

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wished veteran BJP leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birthday, praising his exemplary service and leadership.

"Wishing our most beloved & widely respected Atal ji a happy birthday. I pray that he is blessed with good health and a long life," he said in a series of tweets.

"Atalji's exemplary service & leadership has had a very positive impact on India's growth trajectory. His great personality is endearing."

PM Modi also tweeted an old video of him meeting former Prime Minister Vajpayee when the former was a 'karyakarta' of BJP.

"See what Atal ji does when he meets a party Karyakarta. This simplicity and warmth of Atal ji we all cherish," he captioned the video.

Here is the heartwarming video:-