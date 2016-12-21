Russian ambassador's assassination in Turkey – New video surfaces, goes viral

Ankara: Russia's Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov was shot dead on Monday while attending an art exhibition at Contemporary Arts Gallery in Ankara's central Cankaya district by a Turkish policeman who shouted "Don't forget Aleppo" and "Allahu akbar" (God is great).

A new video of the killing has gone viral on social media platforms.

Karlov was shot while making a speech at a painting exhibition in Ankara exhibition hall.

Dramatic footage showed the attacker, who has been identified as 22-year-old Mevlut Mert Altintas, had worked for Ankara riot police for two and a half years, standing restlessly behind Karlov, who was delivering his speech,

As Karlov continued with the speech, Altintas took out a gun and shot the envoy.

The 22-year-old was also seen waving his gun and gesturing in the air. He was dressed in a black suit and tie.

After shooting the Russian envoy, Altintas shouted: "Don`t forget Aleppo, don`t forget Syria!"

Turkey held a state ceremony at Ankara's Esenboga Airport ahead of the departure of body of assassinated Russian Ambassador Andrey Karlov, who was shot dead on Monday.

Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Tugrul Turkes, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu as well as a number of Russian and Turkish officials, foreign diplomats, and political figures attended the ceremony on Tuesday.