Watch live streaming of Lok Sabha election result 2019 of West Bengal's 42 seats on mobile and desktop on Zee News

All eyes are glued on the Lok Sabha Election results 2019 for 42 seats in West Bengal. The fate of 466 candidates contesting in the Lok Sabha election 2019 are expected to be revealed by the end of the Thursday. The state sends the third highest number of lawmakers in the Lok Sabha. Out of the 42 seats, 10 are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 2 for Scheduled Tribes.

Traditionally, the primary contest in Bengal has been between Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, the Congress and the Left front. However, in Lok Sabha election 2019 the emergence of the BJP made it a four-cornered battle. Hoping to make big gains the state, Narendra Modi and Amit Shah together addressed more rallies in West Bengal than Uttar Pradesh and home state Gujarat. The state witnessed high-pitched campaign by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

In 2014, Trinamool Congress bagged 34 seats followed by the Congress with four while two seats each were won by the Left Front and the BJP.

Exit polls predicted two different scenarios in West Bengal, which has been a TMC bastion since 2011. While some exit polls say TMC's fort will be intact, other show a massive surge for BJP. The state saw polling in all the seven-phases of the Lok Sabha election. Large scale violence was reported from different constituencies in all the phases, with Trinamool and BJP blaming each other for the violence. At least two persons died in clashes while many were injured. Reports of vandalism, vehicle attack and booth rigging emerged in all the phases of election. Controversy also erupted after the statue of Bengali icon Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar was vandalised in Kolkata during Amit Shah's roadshow on May 14, leading to clashes between members of TMC and BJP.

Mamata Banerjee's nephew and Trinamool candidate Abhishek Banerjee is up against BJP's Nilanjan Roy in Diamond Harbour while in Jangipur, former president and Congress leader Pranab Mukherjee's son Abhijit Mukherjee is facing TMC's Khalilur Rehman. Arjun Singh, a former Trinamool heavyweight and MLA from Bhatpara, is contesting the general election on BJP ticket from Barrackpore against former Union Minister Dinesh Trivedi. Trinamool sitting MP Arpita Ghosh is seeking re-election from Balurghat where she's facing Ronen Barman of RSP, Sukantu Mazumdar of BJP and Abdus Sadek of Congress.

The 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal are Cooch Behar, Alipurduars, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, Raiganj, Balurghat, Maldaha Uttar, Maldaha Dakshin, Jangipur, Baharampur, Murshidabad, Krishnanagar, Ranaghat, Bangaon, Barrackpore, Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Joynagar, Mathurapur, Diamond Harbour, Jadavpur, Kolkata Dakshin, Kolkata Uttar, Howrah, Uluberia, Srerampur, Hooghly, Arambagh, Tamluk, Kanthi, Ghatal, Jhargram, Medinipur, Purulia, Bankura, Bishnupur, Bardhaman Purba, Burdwan-Durgapur, Asansol, Bolpur and Birbhum.

